Counting On not renewed yet as several TLC summer shows get return dates

Counting On fans have been waiting for months to see if TLC would renew the series. It last aired back in July 2020 and ended at the end of August 2020 with the announcement that Justin Duggar was courting Claire Spivey.

Season 11 was clouded with restrictions and self-shot footage due to the coronavirus pandemic. Viewers hoped that TLC would renew the series to get to know more about Claire Spivey.

Back in December, Claire’s mom, Hilary, confirmed she and the family had filmed the show, but there has been no mention of Season 12 coming.

TLC renews six series, no mention of Counting On

In a new press release, TLC announced that six shows would return this summer for new seasons. Dr. Pimple Popper, Darcey & Stacey, Welcome to Plathville, My Feet are Killing Me, My Big Fat Fabulous Life, and Say Yes to the Dress were renewed for another season and will be debuting on the network between July and August.

There was no mention of Counting On. This would have been the right timing for the Duggars to return to television. There has not been any mention of cancellation as of writing this, but some viewers are beginning to worry.

Could Counting On be over?

Anything is possible where Counting On is concerned. There have been people who wanted the show canceled for years.

It was spun off from 19 Kids and Counting, which was canceled when Josh Duggar suffered back-to-back scandals in 2015. He was outed for having inappropriately touching his sisters a decade prior. Then just a few weeks later, it was revealed he was a part of the Ashley Madison leak and had engaged in extramarital behaviors.

Back in April, news broke that Josh Duggar was arrested on child pornography charges. He was granted bail while awaiting trial, which is set to begin in July. The former reality star is currently living with third-party custodians, Lacount and Maria Reber. It hasn’t been smooth, either. They had to call 9-1-1 because just one day after Josh moved in, they felt unsafe.

This situation may have caused the network to hold off on renewing Counting On. Josh is no longer affiliated with the show, but his wife, Anna Duggar, and their kids make frequent appearances.

Also, there has been a lot of talk about the roles Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar played in the situation with their eldest son, and they have been appearing a lot on the reality show, especially during Season 11.

Unfortunately, viewers are left waiting again. Without a statement from the network or a renewal, there’s no way of knowing what to expect.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.