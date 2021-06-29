Jessa Duggar shares camping experience with three kids and a tent

Jessa Duggar shares her tent camping experience Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar shared a new video of an adventure she took with her husband Ben Seewald and their three little ones while being heavily pregnant.

The Counting On couple decided to take a little overnight trip and camp in a tent. Jessa documented the ordeal from the beginning as they were getting ready to the end, where everyone but her was still asleep in the tent.

Also included in the camping video was Jessa Duggar talking about the pillows she was pushing on her Instagram story. She also linked them in the YouTube video and gave out her promo code.

How was Jessa Duggar’s camping experience?

Overall, Jessa Duggar revealed that the experience of camping in the tent with three little ones while in the third trimester of her pregnancy wasn’t bad. It was a tough sleeping endeavor, but once the boys went to sleep, things were great. Ivy Jane woke up a few times, but she was able to get her back to sleep.

She shared some of their camping moments, including walking Henry to the bathrooms. She filmed some of it, showing off some of their true experiences. Jessa appeared to remain in good spirits through it all, even while in her third trimester and heavily pregnant with her fourth child.

When is Jessa Duggar due?

Both Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald have been coy about when their third child is due. She is in her third trimester, which means she is at least 28 weeks pregnant. Likely, she is further along than that, though.

Recently, she talked about planning for a hospital birth this time around. She and Ben had planned that for Ivy Jane as well, but that didn’t happen. Jessa talked about knowing the baby’s gender. They did not tell their other kids so that it wouldn’t be leaked on accident. Instead, they have decided to let Spurgeon and Henry tell the family members the baby’s name after they make their arrival.

Based on our calculations, baby Seewald should make their arrival sometime in August. It is unknown if Jessa will get a birth special or even a small video for this birth. Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar did earlier this year for Brooklyn Praise’s arrival, but given the added stress on the family, what happens with filming is unknown.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.