Jessa Duggar pushes new product in an attempt to reboot influencer status

Jessa Duggar is trying out Instagram influencing again Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has been keeping a fairly low profile since Josh Duggar’s arrest in April, only sharing family photos for the most part.

She is expecting her fourth child and based on the footage from the Duggar Father’s Day get-together, she is due in the upcoming weeks.

Her latest Instagram story revealed that she partnered with a pillow company, leaving a discount code for using her name on the website. Through the several frames, she talked about how good they are and even included Henry and Ivy Jane attempting to have a pillow fight.

Jessa Duggar and Instagram influencing

Several of the Duggar women and in-laws have attempted to turn their fame into a fortune by selling their clothes online or promoting products like Jessa Duggar currently is on her page.

From toothbrushes to scales, the Duggar women aren’t shy about sharing products to get them at a discounted rate. There have been hairstyling tools and jewelry as well. Jessa, Abbie Grace Burnett, Anna Duggar, Jinger Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, and Jana Duggar have taken part in one way or another. Jill Duggar often partners with thrift shops to promote them, but that is more of a hobby for her than it is about making money.

Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagram

What’s next for Jessa Duggar?

With the fate of Counting On up in the air, followers are wondering what is next for Jessa Duggar.

Currently, she is keeping busy at home with three little ones and one on the way. Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane will get a new little sibling sometime this summer. Jessa has not revealed a due date, but she did talk about planning for a hospital delivery this time around. She had planned that with Ivy Jane, but the baby girl was born at home like her big brothers.

Ivy Jane has been keeping her mom busy as well. From hiding in the fridge and drinking milk straight from the gallon to using Jessa’s mascara all over her face, the little girl has been full of surprises since celebrating her second birthday in May.

A lot is happening within the Duggar family. Josh Duggar’s arrest has turned things upside down, and some believe it is why the show hasn’t been brought back with new episodes. There is hope that there will be a special for the birth of Jessa’s baby, but until then, things remain quiet for the soon-to-be mom of four.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.