Abbie Grace Burnett and John-David Duggar take Gracie to the rodeo

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took Gracie to the rodeo. Pic credit: TLC

Abbie Grace Burnett just shared the most adorable reel of her trip to the rodeo with Gracie and John-David Duggar.

The couple has shared their adventures with their daughter, and Counting On fans can’t get enough of the adorable Duggar granddaughter as she grows up.

Gracie was the last baby girl born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom. She celebrated her first birthday back in January, and since then, she has been experiencing plenty of fun things with John-David and Abbie.

Counting On fans love Gracie Duggar’s rodeo attire

When Abbie Grace Burnett shared her Instagram reel from the rodeo, she made sure to include the most adorable photo of herself with her husband, John-David Duggar, and Gracie. The photo of their boots set followers off and they couldn’t get enough of her little pair.

She was all smiles throughout the reel, proving she was enjoying the rodeo as much as her parents were.

In the comment section, everyone was gushing over her little boots next to John-David and Abbie.

One follower wrote, “She is the cutest and I love those wee little boots! [heart eyes emoji]”

Another said, “Omg! I love everything about this! Little Gracie & her boots are [heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

What have John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett been up to?

It’s been a busy year for the couple. They welcomed Gracie in January 2020, and through that, they got to spend a lot of time with her and watch her grow during the quarantine.

Earlier this year, they took her to Florida to experience some of the parks, for which they caught some backlash because the coronavirus pandemic was still raging.

There was also a trip to the strawberry farm recently. Abbie Grace Burnett shared several photos from that venture, and Gracie’s strawberry outfit was the perfect fit for the occasion. She was all dolled up and appeared to be having an excellent time.

On Father’s Day, Abbie posted about John-David on Instagram. The couple wasn’t seen at the Duggar compound for Jim Bob’s celebration, and they did not publicly acknowledge him either.

It is unclear whether John-David and Abbie Grace will return to Counting On if the network renews it. She has been selling some of her clothing and Gracie’s on Poshmark, promoting her closet on social media.

For now, though, the couple appears to be enjoying spending time watching Gracie Duggar grow.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.