Gracie Duggar steals the show while strawberry picking with Abbie Grace Burnett in a dress to match the occasion


Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar.
Abbie and Gracie went strawberry picking. Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Gracie Duggar is a showstopper nearly every time John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share photos of her. From wearing fashionable sunglasses to her perfect strawberry dress, her style is unmatched among her cousins.

Last week, Abbie took Grace strawberry picking and shared the photos with her fans and followers. It appears it was a Duggar family outing as Jessa Duggar shared photos of her children picking strawberries.

It appeared to be an enjoyable time for Gracie and her mom, and followers couldn’t get over how perfect her dress was for the occasion.

Counting On fans gush over Gracie and her dress

Dressed to the nines, Gracie Duggar was ready to go strawberry picking. The few photos shared by Abbie show her baby girl having a good time, and the photo of the two together was a sweet moment.

The comment section was flooded with fans who couldn’t get over how cute the little girl was while wearing a dress that matched her activities perfectly.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CPboDREHz-D/

Some of the comments included things like “So Berry Cute” and other things that nodded to the fashion factor the strawberry dress added to the event.

One follower said, “OMG Grace is just so gorgeous, love her strawberry 🍓 dress to match her day out picking strawberries 🍓”

Another chimed in, “Awww her dress is so adorable!”

Comments on Abbie's photos of Gracie.
Pic credit: @johnandabbie/Instagram

Gracie Duggar is one of the best-dressed Duggar grandchildren

Over the last several months, Abbie Grace Burnett has shared several photos that focused on Gracie Duggar’s fashion and adorable nature.

Just after her first birthday, she donned sunglasses while on vacation in Florida with her parents. Abbie shared the photo of her baby girl and got some pushback from followers who criticized them for traveling during the pandemic.

Her wardrobe is already bigger than most children her age, and Grace is easily one of the most fashionable Duggar grandchildren. She rivals Anna and Josh Duggar’s daughters, who made headlines for their adorable braided hair and matching outfits.

Currently, Abbie Grace Burnett is selling some of Gracie Duggar’s clothing, along with her’s, on Poshmark. Many of the items have been sold, and others are still available.

Even though there aren’t a lot of pictures of Gracie Duggar on social media, Abbie and John-David Duggar have done a good job keeping their fans and followers up to date with what is happening in their lives and with their little girl.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

