Abbie Grace Burnett may have found a new side hustle for herself.

The Counting On star revealed that she had opened up a Poshmark account and had a “closet” full of her clothing and Gracie Duggar’s clothing to sell.

She took to her Instagram stories to share with her fans and followers that she had opened up the little shop on the popular website. Several other reality personalities have done this as well.

What is Poshmark, and why is Abbie Grace Burnett using it?

Poshmark is a website where anyone can list the things in their closet for sale. They can sell used clothing, purses, shoes, and other accessories. The buyer will get the clothing for a discounted rate on the used items.

There was a preview of Abbie Grace Burnett’s closet on her Instagram stories. She scrolled down and shared that not only was she selling some of her clothing, but she was also selling some of the outfits that no longer fit Gracie Duggar.

Currently, she has 28 listings that include both her clothing and Gracie’s. Abbie Grace has over 700 followers on the site, and her profile reveals she is following around 140 other sellers on the site.

Several of her items are sold already. Abbie announced the Poshmark closet less than 24 hours ago, and she seems to be reaping the benefits of cross-promotion.

What are John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett up to?

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett aren’t overly active on social media. They share updates about Gracie Duggar and did an update following her first birthday earlier this year with TLCMe.

The couple has refrained from speaking out about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges. So far, only the adult sisters (minus Jana Duggar) and cousin Amy Duggar King have released statements about his legal woes.

Abbie Grace and John-David have traveled a bit since the beginning of the year, with both playing a role in Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s wedding.

As of now, there is no indication whether Counting On will be returning following the latest Duggar family scandal. If it does, though, John-David and Abbie will likely return to film with the family. Fans have enjoyed watching their love story blossom, and Gracie is one of the Duggar grandchildren who draws quite the fanfare when photos are posted.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.