Claire Spivey shares wedding venue photos as she and Justin Duggar avoid making comment on Josh Duggar

Claire Spivey popped up on Instagram over the weekend to share photos of the venue she and Justin Duggar used for their wedding back in February.

The newest Counting On couple has been quiet on social media since tying the knot. There have been a few new pictures, but mostly sparingly.

Comments were limited, so only Claire’s mom, Hilary, commented on the post.

Wedding details

There hasn’t been much information about their wedding. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey shared a few photos, but other than that, everything else was put out there by people who attended and tagged them in pictures.

She revealed that the wedding was for family and extended family, though it was assumed that the event was enormous. There were some photos of the reception, which made headlines for everyone being maskless amid a pandemic.

Despite all of that, Claire shared some beautiful photos of the venue. She captioned the post, “It’s been so hard to pick some of my favorite venue photos, but this is a start! We were blessed with beautiful weather for our outdoor ceremony, and a very elegant space for the reception. As you may notice the few amount of chairs, we chose to be married in a small ceremony consisting of our family, and extended family. Thank you @theorchardtx for such an organized and kind team!”

It was smaller than Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Naktsu’s wedding, which was surprising. Claire shared some random photos from the wedding, such as the one that included all of the female Duggar “sisters.” They had Justin’s sisters, and the sisters-in-law married into the family, including Katey ahead of her marriage to Jed.

Why aren’t Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey on social media more?

Before they tied the knot, it was assumed that they would be all over social media. She enjoyed sharing photos of them and their relationship, including photos from his wisdom teeth removal.

There was an eagerness about her when their relationship went public on social media, and then she just didn’t post much. They did film an update about married life for TLCMe, where she revealed he was a morning person, and it took her a bit longer to get motivated.

Their home is in Texas, not far from where the Spiveys live. They didn’t talk much about why Arkansas wasn’t their home base, but Justin spent the majority of time in Texas with her, so it wasn’t shocking they chose to remain there.

Neither Justin Duggar nor Claire Spivey have commented on the recent Josh Duggar scandal.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.