Is Claire Spivey pregnant? Here’s why Duggar fans think she is

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey have been married for over two months now, and there is already speculation about a baby on the way for the young couple.

Several Duggar couples have welcomed honeymoon babies, which is the norm rather than the exception when it comes to the family.

The couple has been quiet on social media, only sharing a few photos since tying the knot on February 26th. Justin and Claire didn’t make a statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest and indictment on child pornography charges, despite some of the other couples doing it.

Why do followers think Claire Spivey is pregnant?

Aside from the obvious suspicion that there will be a honeymoon baby and the lack of photos from the couple, there is one more clue that could connect the dots.

A Redditor shared that they regularly check who the Duggars follow and noticed that Claire Spivey started following Michaela and Brandon Keilen’s Keilen Corner. Michaela is a Bates, so it isn’t odd she was following, but their store is geared toward baby items.

If that was a hint that she and Justin are expecting, she is likely very early in the pregnancy. Typically, first babies aren’t announced until the 12-week mark, and even then, sometimes the parents wait longer. Claire will likely be announcing in June or July if she is welcoming a little one toward the end of the year or into the beginning of next.

What have Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey been up to?

Despite the lack of social media updates, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey did a small interview for TLCMe, which revealed how the couple is adjusting to married life.

They are residing in Texas, not far from Claire’s parents. That was surprising because ahead of their wedding Justin reportedly bought a mobile home from Jim Bob Duggar.

Justin and Claire did return to Arkansas for Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding Easter weekend. The couple was featured in photos from the event, but since then, they haven’t done much. It may be to protect themselves and separate them from the firestorm that is brewing due to Josh Duggar and the very public trial that will be coming up this summer.

For now, speculation is growing that Claire Spivey is pregnant, and if that is the case, it could be a nice distraction from everything else happening within the family.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.