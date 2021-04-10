Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey update on marriage, where they decided to live

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey give an update on married life. Pic credit: TLC

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey got married just a little over a month ago.

They have been getting to know each other more as they began living together after the wedding.

Some followers have wondered whether Justin and Claire would move to Arkansas after Jim Bob Duggar reportedly sold him a mobile home or if they would stay in Texas, where he has spent the better part of their relationship.

Both Justin and Claire have decided to reside in Texas, just a little bit away from her parents’ home. It isn’t surprising at all, as she and her mom, Hilary Spivey, are incredibly close. There are some questions about filming, though, and how it will all work out.

Newlyweds Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey gush about their wedding day

In the video they did for TLCMe, Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey talked about how their wedding day was wonderful.

He said, “The wedding day was awesome. I mean, of course, that’s every guy’s expression, but it was really something that was super memorable and I wish we could go back to that day every once in a while — and just replay it all over again.”

Saying that the wedding day being “awesome” is “every guy’s expression” might be a bit of a stretch. Of course, it is likely true for the Duggar men, who wait until marriage to have any physical relationship with their significant other.

Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar have very different morning routines

Also in the video, the couple talked about their mornings.

She revealed that Justin Duggar could be ready to start his day 10 minutes after waking up, while he revealed that Claire Spivey needs her cup of hot tea in the morning to help her get going.

As they learn new things about each other from living together, they are growing even closer. They are a young couple, something that was continuously noted during their relationship.

During the Season 11 finale of Counting On, the world was introduced to Claire. Justin made his courtship announcement, which aired in August, and by November, the couple was engaged.

How much they will film for the reality TV show remains to be seen. Viewers want to know Claire more, and Hilary Spivey confirmed they filmed late last year but did not elaborate on how much.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.