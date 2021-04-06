Claire Spivey shares photo of all the Duggar daughters and wives, ‘I love each one of my new sisters’

Claire Spivey loves all of her new sisters-in-law. Pic credit: @claireduggar01/Instagram

It has been a little over a month since Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey tied the knot.

Their wedding was earlier than most anticipated, catching followers by surprise. The couple had just announced their courtship on the Season 11 finale of Counting On, which aired last summer, and now, they are already married.

Over the last few weeks, Claire Spivey and some of the wedding attendees have been sharing photos from the wedding. James Duggar shared some behind-the-scenes photos of himself and Jason Duggar with Abbie Grace Burnett also featured.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Now, Claire shared the one photo she took with all of her sisters-in-law and followers can’t get enough.

Claire Spivey loves all of her ‘new’ sisters

In a photo shared to Instagram, Claire Spivey gushed about her new sisters courtesy of the Duggar family.

She wrote, “I love each one of my new sisters!!”

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Each one of Justin Duggar’s sisters was pictured, including Jill Duggar and Jinger Duggar. Followers were interested to learn that Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard traveled to Texas for the wedding, given the state of their relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.

Jinger Duggar and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, flew in from California for the nuptials. They have been keeping photos of their children under wraps, and followers were hoping to catch a glimpse of Evangeline Jo.

Also included in the photos were the sisters-in-laws married to the Duggar brothers. Anna Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, Abbie Grace Burnett, and Katelyn Nakatsu were all included. A little over a month after Justin and Claire were married, Jedidiah Duggar took Katey to be his wife, which is why she was included in the “sisters” photo.

What have Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar been up to?

The newlyweds have been busy since their February wedding. Aside from their nuptials, they have been traveling and spending time with family.

They haven’t been super active on social media, which is surprising. Claire Spivey has been slowly releasing photos from her wedding as followers have been interested in seeing who attended and what went down.

Just a few days following their wedding, she celebrated her 20th birthday. Justin Duggar was praised by Hilary Spivey for how he treated her daughter like a queen.

Fans are expecting a baby announcement to come sometime later this spring or early this summer for the couple.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.