Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo still questioned about Evangeline Jo

Jinger Duggar has been constantly bombarded with questions about her children.

She welcomed her second child back in November, and while she initially shared photos of the newborn, there hasn’t been much since.

Evangeline Jo is the name they chose for their second daughter. She has been called out for choosing a similar name for her baby girl as her sister, Joy-Anna Duggar, used for her first daughter who was born last August.

Without new photos of Evy Jo, the speculation about her condition and whereabouts has been continuously talked about. On nearly every photo Jinger shares there are questions about her baby, and she has yet to respond.

Where is Evangeline Jo Vuolo?

Neither Jinger Duggar nor Jeremy Vuolo has shared updated photos of their second child. In fact, it has been quite different this time around than it was when they welcomed their first daughter, Felicity.

There was a video released that they shot for TLC where both girls were present. It was a TLCMe exclusive and was shot a while back. Jinger and Jeremy talked about adjusting to being a family of four.

On a recent photo shared on Instagram, followers were conflicted about Evangeline Jo not being shown.

One commenter said, “I support you guys not sharing more photos of your children, especially pictures with their face in it. [raised hands emjoi] I don’t share my children’s face/identify on social media either. Too dangerous!”

Just below that, another commenter asked about the kids. They said, “Where’s your new baby .. haven’t see pics.”

What is the deal with Jinger Duggar?

Over the last several weeks, Jinger Duggar has been showing less photos, and when she does put out new things for followers, she is bombarded with questions about her daughter.

She and Jeremy Vuolo have been amping up their presence wear masks and Los Angeles hats. It is odd for them, especially since they launched a homegoods line that specifically carries hats. In fact, that coupled with their podcast being on hold has raised suspicions.

There has been speculation that Jinger’s lack of social media presence and sharing is happening because she and Jeremy are gearing up for another season of Counting On. While that may be the case, in the past, she hasn’t had held back.

Hopefully, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will talk more about their decision to pull back on social media, but until then, the speculation continues to run rampant.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.