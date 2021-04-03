Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu wedding: Everything you need to know


Jedidiah Duggar in a Counting On confessional.
Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu. Pic credit: TLC

After weeks of speculation, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu did tie the knot.

The couple’s wedding was livestreamed as was shown on the leaked wedding invite weeks ago. There were still quite a bit of family and friends in attendance.

Not only were the Nakatsus and Duggars there, but the Bates family also traveled to be in Arkansas as well.

2 0

Who was in the wedding party?

There were a few livestream links that leaked, and some of the quality on them made it tough to decipher who was a part of the wedding party.

Jeremiah Duggar stood next to his twin brother as he took Katelyn Nakatsu as his wife. Also visible was one of Anna and Josh Duggar’s older boys standing there. Jason Duggar sang as the couple participated in communion.

Flower girls were Meredith Duggar and Felicity Vuolo, who appeared to be escorted down the aisle by her dad, Jeremy Vuolo.

Tristan Miller was also visible, but the rest of it was blurry, especially when they were walking down the aisle ahead of the bride.

What do we know about Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s relationship?

While the timeline of their relationship/courtship isn’t entirely clear, they were interested in one another back when the Duggar family held their fall festival. When Jessa Duggar filmed it, she teased Jedidiah Duggar about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart. It was later revealed that the pumpkin said, “Katey.”

Also, the Nakatsu family sold their house in Arizona back in July 2020 in order to move to Arkansas. Presumably, Jedidiah and Katelyn were getting serious then.

The engagement happened on Valentine’s Day this year. It was shared by the Nakatsu family blog, but the Duggars never said a word. In fact, they never confirmed a wedding was coming at all.

As the weekend passes and the couple gets acquainted with married life, it is likely more details will be revealed. Unfortunately, the livestream cut out about 40 minutes into things just as Jason and an unidentified young lady were singing.

Followers are wondering if Jedidiah and Katelyn will be a part of Counting On given their secrecy lately. They didn’t make a huge deal about their wedding publicly, and it is rumored they want a more private life.

So, for now, this is all we know about the wedding.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


