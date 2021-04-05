John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett share adorable family photo, Gracie is ‘so cute’

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett shared adorable family photo. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett continue to share sweet photos of their baby girl, Grace Duggar.

She is easily one of the most adorable grandchildren, and each time a new photo is shared, fans and followers flock to gush over the baby girl.

The latest photo shows the family in their Easter attire. Dressed to the nines, John-David, Abbie, and Gracie all posed for the adorable photo.

It was captioned, “‘Thanks be to God for his unspeakable Gift.’ 2 Corinthians 9:15.”

Counting On fans gush over Grace Duggar

Several fans and followers stopped by to comment on the photo that was shared earlier today.

One commenter said, “The little lady looks like she is floating beautiful.”

Another said, “Gracie is soooo cute.”

With one more in agreement, “So cute!”

The photo wasn’t shared on Easter Sunday like some of the other Duggar family members made a point of, but it is garnering more attention.

Gracie Duggar is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s more popular grandchildren, who just welcomed their 20th grandchild back in February.

What’s next for John-David, Abbie, and Gracie?

A few weeks ago, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett gave fans an update about Grace Duggar.

They took part in a TLCMe update, where they talked about what their little girl has been up to after turning one earlier this year. She is the final baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom and has several little girl cousins all around the same age to play and grow up alongside.

Neither John-David nor Abbie Grace Burnett has done much traveling since the pandemic, which was noted in their update. They did go to Florida recently but were immediately called out for poor decision-making amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Justin Duggar had both John-David and Abbie in his wedding party back in February. The couple turned up in photos that were shared following the big event. They also attended the engagement party back in November as well.

While Counting On hasn’t been officially renewed, it is likely a Season 12 will happen. Given that John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett filmed the update about Gracie, it is almost sure they will be a part of it.

The couple took part in the one-hour special that aired last week. John-David and Abbie appear to be enjoying their time on the show, and fans are loving Gracie’s updates.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.