Duggar Easter photos: Here’s how some family members celebrated

Coming off of an Easter weekend wedding, the Duggar family celebrated the big holiday as well.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have made it a point to raise their children in a very religious setting, talking about Jesus in every way they can. While it didn’t always translate to Counting On, the most recent hour-long special was explicitly geared toward religion and the celebration of Easter.

Even though the Duggar family spent time together for Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding, it seemed several of them spent time doing their own things for Easter Sunday.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

Since Jeremy Vuolo is a pastor at a church in California, it looks like the couple may have attended the wedding and took a flight back home.

Jinger Duggar shared a photo of herself and Jeremy with a caption, “He is Risen.” Neither Felicity nor Evangeline Jo were pictured, which, of course, brought out questions about where the little ones were.

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell

This was their first Easter Sunday as a family of three. Brooklyn Praise Duggar was born in February and is the 20th grandchild for Jim Bob and Michelle.

The couple was heavily focused on during the one-hour Counting On special. Things appear to be going well, and they captioned their family photo, “Happy Resurrection Sunday! Matt. 28:6.”

Amy Duggar King and Dillon King

It is unclear whether Amy Duggar King and her husband, Dillon King, were present at Jedidiah and Katey’s wedding, but they did celebrate Easter.

The Duggar cousin shared three family photos as they celebrated the day. She captioned them, “The Tomb was empty, what a mighty God we serve!!”

Easter weekend was a busy one for the Duggar family. Rehearsal was held on Friday, the wedding was Saturday, and Easter rounded everything out.

As the week goes on, there may be more photos from the wedding and Easter celebration. It was the first holiday for Jedidiah and Katelyn and newlyweds Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey.

Everyone appeared to enjoy themselves as they ease back into everyday life. A lot has been going on for the family this year. Now, the next big event that followers know about is the upcoming birth of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s fourth child later this summer.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.