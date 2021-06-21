Duggar Father’s Day: How did the Counting On families celebrate?

Some of the Duggar siblings gave Jim Bob Duggar a shout out for Father’s Day. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar siblings celebrated Father’s Day over the weekend. Not only did Jim Bob Duggar get some of the recognition, but the husbands did as well.

All of the adult Duggar daughters are married with children, except for Jana Duggar. Many of the adult men are also married with children, though there are a few who remain single or married without children.

As they did with Mother’s Day, several children took to social media to shout out their dad and send him well wishes on Father’s Day. Still, though, some chose to keep silent on the various platforms as they have been doing for weeks, or in some cases, months.

Jill Duggar

Even though things aren’t awesome between Jill Duggar and her parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, she did acknowledge her dad in a small way.

Her post was focused on Derick Dillard and the man he is for their two little boys. At the end, she gave a shoutout to her parents’ Instagram handle and mentioned her late father-in-law.

Interestingly enough, it was not included in the ones Jim Bob and Michelle shared on their stories.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey

The newlywed and youngest adult Duggar sibling made sure to his wife, Claire Spivey, put something out there for his dad. He did as well, using a photo from his February wedding.

Claire did a post about her dad and then acknowledged Jim Bob Duggar and the “joy” he brings. However, the couple did not post to their Instagram page, only their stories.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

The posts were shared to the Duggars’ stories on Instagram, though.

Jedidiah Duggar

Even though he has been relatively quiet on social media since his April wedding, he took time to post something on his Instagram.

The caption read, “Happy Father’s Day to my dad!! Your love, fun, and hard work are second to none! We love you Pops!!”

His post was also shared to the Duggar family Instagram story shortly after it went up on his.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar

Earlier in the day on Father’s Day, Joy-Anna Duggar added a post to her Instagram story that featured a photo of herself and Jim Bob when she was younger.

That photo was the first to be shared by the family account.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Then, Joy-Anna made sure to give her husband and the father of her two children, Austin Forsyth, a whole post for the special day. She gushed over him and his love and consistency.

Jinger Duggar

On her Instagram stories, Jinger Duggar revealed she and Jeremy Vuolo would be traveling during Father’s Day. They celebrated early, and she included a photo of her husband and their toddler, Felicity.

Pic credit: @jingervuolo/Instagram

Despite rumors that Jinger and Jeremy are at odds with Jim Bob and Michelle and comments that she didn’t reach out to her dad on Father’s Day, that is not the case. Instead, the Counting On star shared a photo of her younger self with her dad to commemorate the day.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Jana Duggar

On a day dedicated to fathers, Jana Duggar took to her Instagram stories to post about her dad. Since her older brother’s arrest, she has been rather quiet on social media but wanted to acknowledge Jim Bob.

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

John-David Duggar

While John-David Duggar didn’t acknowledge Father’s Day on social media, his wife, Abbie Grace Burnett did. She wished her husband and the man of her dreams a “Happy Father’s Day.”

Father’s Day with Jim Bob Duggar

In what is their first post since April, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a video of some of the events at the big house for Father’s Day.

All of the younger siblings were there playing yard games. Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald were present with their kids, Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were also there despite rumors of a rift, and several of the unmarried siblings were caught on camera.

Noticeably absent were Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar. The couple has been silent on social media since Bella’s birthday back in November. Obviously, Justin Duggar, Claire Spivey, Jinger Duggar, and Jeremy Vuolo weren’t there as they live in other states.

Father’s Day was a much bigger event than Mother’s Day was earlier this year, with more family members sharing photos and sending wishes.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.