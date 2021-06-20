Jana Duggar is living her best life while out on the lake

Jana Duggar shared some photos from her time on the lake. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar appears to be living her best life while enjoying the sun and water as she spends time at the lake.

The Counting On star and oldest Duggar daughter spent time out on a jet ski while enjoying a summer day. She shared a photo taken of her and a video that showed her doing her thing while on the watercraft.

It has been a month since she shared anything new on social media, but this was just too fun not to share with her fans and followers.

Who did Jana Duggar spend time with at the lake?

The lake appears to be a place a lot of the Duggar siblings enjoy spending time at. Last summer, John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett took out a boat a lot, bringing little Gracie along for the ride.

There’s a chance that is who Jana Duggar was spending time with as she cruised the open water on the jet ski. After all, someone had to be taking her photo and recording the video.

Of course, there’s also the possibility she was spending time with her rumored boyfriend, Stephen Wissmann. Jana hasn’t talked about the relationship, and Stephen hasn’t confirmed or denied it.

More than likely though, she was spending time with John-David and Abbie. They are all incredibly close, and throughout the last several months, have been spotted doing things together.

What has Jana Duggar been up to lately?

It has been quiet on the social media front for Jana Duggar. She shared some of her gardening adventures last month but mainly sticks to liking things her siblings post these days.

She is currently the only adult daughter living at home. Jana did not issue a statement on the arrest of her oldest brother, Josh Duggar. He was arrested on child pornography charges, and though his trial is set to begin in just a few weeks, his defense team asked for a lengthy continuance recently.

Some followers believe that Jana is helping with Josh and Anna’s kids as he currently resides with a third-party custodian and cannot be around any minor children except his own.

Jana is doing her best to keep things out of the public eye and only share if and when she feels the need. Living her best life appears to be a priority for her, even if it remains a single life.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.