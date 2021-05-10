Duggar Mother’s Day: Here’s how the siblings celebrated the family holiday

Michelle Duggar, Christina Caldwell, and Anna Duggar at a Mother’s Day event on Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Mother’s Day is a big holiday for the Duggar family. Michelle Duggar is the family matriarch, and several of her daughters and daughters-in-law are also mothers.

It has been a tough few weeks for the family, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating the special day for the moms in their lives.

Jill, Jessa, Jinger, and Joy-Anna are the Duggar daughters who are moms, and Anna, Kendra, Lauren, and Abbie Grace are the daughters-in-law who have children.

Since 2018, there has been an influx of baby girls for the Duggar family. Jinger Duggar welcomed Felicity Vuolo in July 2018, and since then, there have been nine baby girls born.

Here’s how some of the Duggar moms spent their special day.

Abbie Grace Burnett and Gracie Duggar

A photo full of love was shared on John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett’s Instagram account.

The couple has been good about keeping followers up to date with what is happening with Gracie as she grows. Earlier this year, she celebrated her first birthday, and Duggar fans just love seeing all the adorable photos.

The two women in John-David’s life posed for a photo in honor of Mother’s Day.

Jinger Duggar

After an overwhelming week due to their book launch, Jinger Duggar took time to share a selfie of her and Jeremy Vuolo on Mother’s Day.

She shared they were enjoying Dave’s Hot Chicken and a relaxing day. Jinger welcomed her first baby girl in 2018, and last November, she welcomed her second one.

Joy-Anna Duggar

Sharing photos of her two little ones, Joy-Anna Duggar, thanked God for the gifts she was given. She is mom to Gideon and Evelyn Mae.

Shout-outs to Michelle Duggar

On the Duggar family Instagram, two shout-outs were shared in honor of Michelle Duggar.

Jinger wrote a post for her mom and used the photo they took on her wedding day. It’s clear these two have a special relationship.

Even though she has only been married a few months, Claire Spivey took time out to recognize her mother-in-law. She and Justin Duggar tied the knot in February, and they are currently enjoying getting to learn about each other as they adjust to married life.

Jana Duggar shared a photo of herself, John-David, and her mom holding a baby Jill while revealing she was honored to call her mom.

Both Jeremiah and Jedidiah Duggar shared Mother’s Day shout-outs for Michelle Duggar as well.

It appears that some of the family members got together to celebrate Mother’s Day based on the way they worded their shout-outs. No photos from the celebrations have been shared yet, but several of the shout-outs went up late, so more may be coming.

Some members of the Duggar family were quiet on the special day. Kendra Caldwell, Lauren Swanson, Jill Duggar, Jessa Duggar, and Anna Duggar all skipped the social media experience on Mother’s Day.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.