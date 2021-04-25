Anna Duggar shares photo of ‘9 girl cousins in a row’ after announcing pregnancy

Anna Duggar just announced she was expecting another little girl. Pic credit: TLC

Anna Duggar just announced she is expecting her seventh child with Josh Duggar.

Not only is there another Duggar grandchild on the way, but they are having a little girl.

There is an influx of baby girls within the family. The big baby boom started when Jinger Duggar welcomed Felicity in July 2017, and from there, all of the other siblings have welcomed little girls.

Which number will Anna Duggar’s new little girl be?

Right now, Felicity is the oldest of the girls, and Brooklyn (Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar’s third child) is the littlest.

They are Felicity, Ivy Jane, Addison, Bella, Maryella, Grace, Evelyn, Evangeline Jo, and Brooklyn.

Jessa Duggar announced she was expecting a baby this summer, and they recently found out the gender of their baby. It won’t be known until birth, which means that Anna Duggar’s newest little one is either going to be girl number 10 or 11. If Jessa is expecting a boy, the streak will be broken, and there won’t be more than nine in a row.

Another fun fact is that when Anna and Josh welcome their daughter, she will be grandbaby number 22 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. The couple has the biggest family, and they were the first to tie the knot.

What do we know about Anna Duggar’s seventh child?

Not many details were discussed when Anna Duggar shared her gender reveal and pregnancy announcement. She confirmed the baby would be born this fall, but an exact due date wasn’t revealed.

They are expected to pick another “M” name to stick with their theme. So far, their girls are Mackynzie, Meredith, and Maryella. Theories have been floating around with choices like Melinda, Miranda, Mariah, and more.

In the photo with all of the Duggar girls, Anna revealed that she was more curious than ever when it came to the gender of Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s fourth child. Will it be more pink for the couple or back to blue?

As the weeks fly by, fans get closer to knowing where Anna Duggar’s new baby will fit into the family. There is still plenty of time for more pregnancy announcements, especially with two recent weddings within the last two months.

Be sure to follow both Jessa and Anna to find out when their babies are born and the gender of Jessa’s fourth child.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.