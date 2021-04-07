Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar send Jill Duggar’s son birthday wishes after being slammed for snubbing him all day

Jill Duggar’s son Israel celebrated his sixth birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard celebrated their firstborn’s sixth birthday yesterday.

Israel was born on April 6th, 2015. He was the first Duggar grandchild to have been birthed by a daughter as ahead of Jill’s pregnancy, only Anna and Josh had children.

As Jill shared what activities happened during the day, fans and followers sent birthday wishes for her little guy.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar nearly snub Israel on his birthday

Early on in the day, Jill shared the activities she had planned for Israel with snaps added to her story on and off all day. From his favorite cereal to a special birthday shoutout on the radio, she and Derick planned a very special day for their little boy.

Last year, Michelle Duggar went to Jill Duggar’s house with treats for Israel Dillard’s birthday. It was at the very beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and it was noticeable that Michelle and Josie only said hello from outside of the house.

This year, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar didn’t even acknowledge that it was Israel’s birthday until it was nearly over. They added birthday wishes to their story just before the day ended late last night.

It didn’t go unnoticed either. A follower commented on the post Jill shared where Anna Duggar commented, saying, “@annduggar it does not go un noted that while your in laws have posted happy birthday wishes to ALL of your family, they have not wished this sweet little boy a happy birthday”

The rift between Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar and their daughter, Jill Duggar

For a few years now, there has been a rift slowly getting deeper and deeper. It was officially concerned in 2019, and since then, things have exponentially grown.

On several occasions, Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard opened up about the divide. They revealed that they are staying away for the sake of their mental health. Money came up and Jill and Derick confirmed they had to fight to be paid for Counting On, and when they did finally get the money, it worked out to be on target or a little less than minimum wage.

Some family members are still on good terms with Jill. She attended Justin and Claire’s wedding back in February and was included in Claire’s photo of the Duggar sisters and sisters-in-law.

Despite all of that, it seems things still aren’t getting better between Jill Duggar and her parents.

Counting On is currently is on hiatus.