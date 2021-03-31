Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Michelle Duggar teases more relationships amid rumors of several Counting On stars courting


Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar on Counting On.
Michelle Duggar teased more relationships brewing on a recent Counting On episode. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On aired a one-hour special recently, and Michelle Duggar may have just confirmed that courtship rumors that have circulated may be true.

At the end of the special, she and Jim Bob Duggar talked about what was next and said more relationships were “brewing” in a very cheeky way.

While the Duggars continue to remain silent, there are several rumors floating around that involve courtships for several of the currently unmarried adult siblings.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Which Duggars are rumored to be in courtships?

The biggest relationship being discussed right now is Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu. They are reportedly tying the knot this weekend, though no one from the Duggar family has confirmed they are even an item.

monsterscriticsreality

482 658

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

According to a video that the Nakatsu family shared on their blog, they were engaged back in February. Still, there has been no discussion about the upcoming nuptials. They were, however, confirmed by Jedidiah’s friend, Tristan Miller.

Jana Duggar is also rumored to be involved with someone. Stephen Wissmann is the man who has reportedly captured the eldest Duggar daughter’s heart. The two were spotted sitting next to one another at the family Christmas held by the Wissmann family. They have not talked about their possible courtship, but it looks like there may be something to the speculation.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Several of the Duggar men have been linked to Kendra Caldwell’s sister, Lauren. Jason, Jeremiah, and James Duggar have all made headlines that included speculation about who they are courting, and each time they are linked to the Caldwell family’s second daughter. It doesn’t appear there is any truth to any of these claims, but it wouldn’t be shocking to learn Lauren was involved with a Duggar.

When will Counting On return?

There is a misconception floating around that the most recent special was the Season 12 premiere. That is not the case. The one-hour special was a one-off, featuring the arrival of the 20th Duggar grandchild, Brooklyn Praise Duggar.

Season 12 has not been officially confirmed by TLC, but there has been speculation that it is coming. Hilary Spivey confirmed she filmed for the show last year, and as of yet, there has only been a moment of screen time for Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. They tied the knot in February, and Counting On fans met her during the Season 11 finale when he revealed he was courting her.

Last year, the show returned in the summer, and it looks like that may be the case for this year as well. Until then, viewers can continue to keep up with the Duggars by following them on social media.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x