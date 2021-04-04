Jedidiah Duggar is a married man. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On fans have been waiting for Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s first wedding photo after they tied the knot yesterday.

It is official, Jedidiah is a married man. Yesterday, the Livestream link was leaked and some fans were able to watch part of the ceremony.

Despite not confirming his courtship and living out his relationship in private, it appears that the Counting On star is finally ready to show the world his new bride.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Jedidiah Duggar praises his bride

In their first official photo together as a married couple, Jedidiah Duggar took the time to praise the woman he married.

His caption reads, “For a long time I have prayed for my future spouse, not knowing who that person would be. God answered my prayers far beyond what I could have ever imagined in Katey! We have enjoyed quietly developing our relationship over the past year and every moment together has been amazing! I’m so grateful God brought Katey into my life and excited to share with you all that today she became my wife! Katey, the thought of sharing the rest of my life with you makes me the happiest man in the world! I love you so much!!”

The idea that Jedidiah kept this private for almost a year is shocking. News of the wedding and proposal leaked just a few weeks ago, though speculation of a courtship began when Jessa Duggar teased him about having someone during the fall festival video she shared.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar gush over Katelyn Nakatsu

In an effort to praise their new daughter-in-law, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took to Instagram to repost the photo shared by Jedidiah Duggar and add in their thoughts on the wedding that took place today.

Their post reads, “We are overjoyed about adding another daughter-in-love to our family!! Jed and Katey have enjoyed a quiet, low-key relationship that has allowed them to prepare for a beautiful life together. Congrats to this wonderful couple on their wedding day! We are excited to see how their story continues to unfold in the future. Jed, we are so pleased with the man you’ve become, and Katey, we are absolutely delighted that you have joined the family!”

It will be interesting to see if Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu take part in Counting On. While Jedidiah did appear, he hasn’t ever been a central part of the show as his sisters have. Given the privacy he wanted throughout the courtship process, how much he shares about his married life remains to be seen.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.