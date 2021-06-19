Joy-Anna Duggar shares fun photos of kids, Counting On fans rave ‘so cute’

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth are spending a lot of family time together. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar has been putting in a lot of time with the kids and taking them on adventures.

From their trip to the Ozarks to a visit to an aquarium, Gideon and Evelyn Mae are getting to experience a lot of fun with their mom and dad.

Earlier this week, Joy-Anna took to Instagram to share what she and the kids have been up to over the last week. The pictures featured the kids having fun doing various activities.

Counting On fans think Gideon and Evelyn are ‘so cute’

The photos featured Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s two little ones enjoying the adventures they were on. From playing outside to being at an aquarium, both Gideon and Evelyn had smiles on their faces.

Followers couldn’t help but comment and gush over the happy kids. Several pointed out how much both look like Austin, which seems to be the biggest draw for them.

Many of the comments also featured fans telling Joy-Anna how Gideon and Evelyn are “so cute,” using plenty of emojis to get their point across.

Pic credit: @joy4site/Instagram

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth focus on family time

With everything going down surrounding Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth have been spending time doing things with their kids and taking trips.

When news broke about Josh Duggar, the couple was in the Ozarks. They waited several days before issuing a statement after several of Joy-Anna’s other siblings spoke out. Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard talked about it, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo released a statement, and Jessa Duggar placed a message on her Instagram story.

There have been rumors that the couple wants to exit the way Jill and Derick did, but they haven’t made a move. Derick hinted Joy-Anna and Austin felt similar, but following that, the couple continued to film Counting On. Now, the rumblings are back and based on their actions over the last several weeks, it isn’t too much of a stretch to think they may want some distance.

It will be interesting to see what Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth decide to do if the show moves forward. TLC has not renewed it or announced a return date. There is speculation the show will be canceled, but nothing concrete has been said.

Counting On is currently on hiatus at TLC.