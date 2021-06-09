Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar celebrate Garrett’s birthday, Jim Bob and Michelle send wishes

Kendra and Joseph celebrated Garrett’s third birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar celebrated their son Garrett’s third birthday.

He is their oldest child, with Addison and Brooklyn following close behind. There are roughly around 18 months between the oldest two and a similar age gap with the younger two.

After staying away from Instagram for a while, Kendra returned to share photos of her baby boy with a number three blue balloon. Followers commented with wishes for the little one, keeping the majority of comments on topic.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar post about Garrett’s special day

In true Duggar fashion, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar took to their Instagram stories to celebrate their grandson. This is the same method they used for Marcus Duggar earlier this month. They used to do actual posts, but with the Josh Duggar child pornography scandal, the posts moved to their stories instead of their page.

Interestingly enough, there is a rumored rift between Kendra Caldwell’s parents and the Duggars. She has spent a lot of time with her family, with photos of their activities being shared on her parents’ account.

Where Kendra and Joseph Duggar stand on the Josh Duggar stuff remains unclear. They did not issue a statement or make any public comment on the matter. Given that Joe worked at the car lot at one point, that is puzzling.

Kendra Caldwell shares memorable photos

Over on her Instagram page, Kendra Caldwell shared photos of her firstborn celebrating his third birthday. They feature Garrett posing with a large blue number three in various places.

The final photo is of the birthday boy with his grandparents, Paul and Christina Caldwell. There are none with him with Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, which is telling. With the rumor of a feud between families, that could have been some subtle shade being thrown.

Not much happens on Kendra and Joseph Duggar’s social media. They have rarely posted since growing their family and even less since news about Josh Duggar spread.

Currently, there is no word on whether Counting On will return. Viewers did get to see some footage from the birth of Brooklynn, but other than that, things have been scarce. Without filming the show, there is no telling what the couple plans to do.

Joseph Duggar has his real estate license, so he may work using that while everything with the show remains up in the air.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.