Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar slyly acknowledge Marcus Duggar’s 8th birthday, try to avoid comments about Josh

Jim Bob and Michelle shared a post for Marcus’ birthday. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family celebrates birthdays every month of the year, and June is no different.

Yesterday, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar shared a “HAPPY B-DAY” post for Marcus Duggar, who celebrated his eighth birthday. June is a hectic month for Josh and Anna Duggar’s family as two of their sons were born, and Anna’s birthday falls toward the end of the month.

With all of the focus on Josh’s legal trouble, Jim Bob and Michelle didn’t do a big post for their grandson. In fact, they didn’t even name which child it was in the post they shared on their Instagram stories. They have taken to sharing things there now, likely to avoid comments on their posts amid the current state of their family.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Marcus Duggar gets sly birthday post

Instead of the birthday posts that garner attention from Duggar critics and followers, Marcus Duggar’s birthday shoutout was posted to his grandparents’ account and read, “HAPPY B-DAY.” His name wasn’t even included, which is different from how things have been handled in the past.

Typically, his mom, Anna Duggar, would do a huge post for her child and reveal what they had done that year or some special moments. Marcus may not get that this year. Anna has been silent on social media since news about her husband’s arrest on child pornography charges spread like wildfire back in April.

Since the Duggar children don’t use social media, he will likely not even know the difference regarding his birthday post. Fans and followers have noticed the shift of using Instagram stories for birthday wishes versus an actual post since Josh Duggar’s scandal broke.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Pic credit: @duggarfam/Instagram

Where are Josh Duggar’s kids?

Right now, there are a lot of questions about Josh Duggar and his kids. He is currently residing with Lacount and Maria Reber as he awaits his trial.

Anna Duggar and the children are allowed unlimited contact with Josh while he remains away from home. It is unclear whether she is still staying on the Duggar property in the warehouse they converted into their home. There have been reports she and the children were spotted near the Reber home, and she continues to stick by her husband as she allegedly believes he is innocent.

The children of Josh and Anna Duggar have been through several scandals due to their father’s actions in the last six years. Meredith was born in the middle of the 2015 scandals, and since then, there have been two more babies born, and one more is currently on the way.

Marcus Duggar may have gotten the simplest of birthday posts, but staying out of the spotlight amid his father’s arrest is likely the best thing for him and his siblings.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.