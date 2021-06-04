Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Kendra Caldwell continues hanging out with her family amid rumors of a Caldwell and Duggar falling out


Kendra Caldwell in a Counting On confessional.
Kendra Caldwell has been spending a lot of time with the Caldwells. Pic credit: TLC

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have mostly remained silent on social media. Their last post was on April 29, when they announced they were enjoying time adjusting to being a family of five.

That post was just a few days after Joseph’s brother, Josh Duggar, was arrested on child pornography charges. Since then, they have posted nothing.

Even though Kendra has been quiet on her own social media page, she has been busy hanging out with her family as they share photos on their family account.

Kendra Caldwell hangs out with family

Over on the Caldwell family Instagram, there are plenty of photos of Kendra Caldwell with her siblings. Pictures of her kids are also all over her parents’ account.

It isn’t shocking to see Kendra looking happy while hanging out with her sister and best friend, Lauren Caldwell. The two are incredibly close, even though they no longer live under the same roof.

Several of the Caldwell family’s most recent photos include Kendra and her children. They spend a lot of time with Paul and Christina, with Kendra’s youngest siblings being the same age as two of her own children.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar remain quiet about Josh Duggar’s arrest

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar have not released a statement about Josh Duggar and the charges against him. Jim Bob Duggar allegedly warned the siblings and family members to stay quiet, which is likely the instructions they are following.

There have also been some rumblings across social media that Jim Bob Duggar and Paul Caldwell are on the outs. The details behind why weren’t made clear, and neither party has commented on the speculation.

However, the two families used to be together a lot, and as of late, that hasn’t been happening.

Paul and Christina made several appearances on Counting On. He hosted the marriage retreat several of the siblings went on that Jim Bob and Michelle booked.

Christina has appeared with Kendra Caldwell often. She is always present at her births, and they have vacationed with her and Joseph Duggar.

Despite not being active on her social media account, Kendra Caldwell has been busy spending time with her family. With everything going on with the Duggar’s, it is probably easier for her to spend time with her family and get the support she needs instead of the scrutiny she may receive on social media.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

