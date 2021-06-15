Jessa Duggar slammed for latest Ivy Jane video as toddler hides in fridge drinking milk from container

Jessa Duggar shared a video of Ivy Jane drinking milk. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar has found herself on the receiving end of some not-so-nice comments.

The mom-of-three shared a video of Ivy Jane Seewald hiding in the fridge while helping herself to some milk straight from the half-gallon container.

She just celebrated her second birthday in May, and she is finding all the mischief she can. Recently, she was caught using Jessa’s mascara while in the bathroom.

What did followers say about Ivy Jane’s milk adventure?

In the comment section of the video Jessa Duggar shared to Instagram, plenty of people had something to say about it.

There were some kind comments, but many of them decided to chastise the Counting On star for allowing Ivy Jane to misbehave and not correct the behavior. Instead of videoing it, the little one should have been redirected.

One follower wrote, “It’s cute but I definitely wouldn’t be allowing my child to learn bad behavior like that [crying face and heart emoji] Never too early to begin teaching good things!”

And another added, “Now the rest of your family gets to drink her back wash. [party face emoji]”

Ivy Jane won’t be the baby for long

In just a few weeks, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald will be welcoming their fourth child. The reality star recently opened up about her plans for a hospital birth and how far along she is in this pregnancy.

Most of the time, Jessa focuses on her kids. Cute photos, real-life photos, and then the happenings that Ivy Jane finds. From mischievous adventures to sweet songs, the baby girl is currently the star of the Seewald family.

When her place as the baby of the family changes, will there be a reaction? Jessa talked about thinking Ivy Jane would be okay when the baby arrives. She mentioned believing her daughter has a good understanding of what will go on, even though she is just two.

A lot is happening for Jessa and her family in the coming weeks. Not only will she welcome a new addition, but she will also be dealing with the upcoming trial where her brother, Josh Duggar, will be facing prison time after being charged with possession and distribution of child pornography.

There has been no news about Counting On returning, either. At this point, fans, followers, and critics wonder when TLC will announce they have pulled the plug. This wouldn’t be the first time the family lost a show after a Josh Duggar scandal.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.