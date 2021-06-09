Jessa Duggar shares adorable photo of Ivy Jane after catching her in some mischief

Jessa Duggar shared a photo of Ivy Jane after a mischief session. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar’s little girl, Ivy Jane Seewald, is one of the most adorable and animated Duggar grandchildren. She recently celebrated her second birthday, and her dive into full-blown toddlerhood is happening.

Moms know that a silent toddler isn’t a good thing in most cases. Recently, Jessa found that out when she discovered Ivy Jane in the bathroom with the light on.

Of course, she decided to share what she found with her fans and followers when she walked in on the toddler in the bathroom. It was quite a surprise, but the little one told her mom, “Mommy, I’m so pretty!”

What mischief did Ivy Jane find?

Makeup. Mascara, more accurately. Ivy Jane Seewald got into Jessa Duggar’s makeup and took out her mascara. She used it to paint her eyelid and some of her forehead, looking quite proud of herself in the process. Both of her eyebrows were completely covered.

In the photo, Ivy Jane still had the mascara wand in her hand. She looks completely unbothered as she poses for the photo that her mom likely requested.

Even though she shared the picture, Jessa Duggar made sure to capture a video of it. She shared it on YouTube, and it came complete with Ivy Jane’s first look in the mirror upon completing her masterpiece with mascara.

What has Jessa Duggar been up to?

Most recently, Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald celebrated Ivy Jane’s second birthday. She turned two just a few weeks ago and is the first baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

In just a few months, Jessa and Ben will welcome their fourth child. Both know the gender, but that won’t be revealed until the baby is born and the official announcement, including the name, is made.

She has been spending some time with her sister, Jill Duggar. The two have hung out more recently, even celebrating Jill’s birthday a little late with Joy-Anna Duggar in tow.

With Counting On in limbo without a renewal from the network, Jessa Duggar hasn’t updated followers a whole lot. She shared some photos of the kids here and there, but any with the extended family hasn’t been shared.

The latest Ivy Jane shenanigans were a cute update. Jessa Duggar has her hands full with her baby girl, and in just a few months, she’ll be promoted to big sister.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.