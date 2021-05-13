Jessa Duggar shares adorable video of Ivy Jane singing Jesus Loves Me

Jessa Duggar shared a precious video of Ivy Jane singing. Pic credit: TLC

After being silent on social media for several days, Jessa Duggar returned with an adorable video of almost-two-year-old Ivy Jane Seewald singing.

She is a sweet little girl, and her vocabulary is impressive for a little one who isn’t yet two. She is singing Jesus Loves Me, a song little ones are often taught in Sunday School or during their time in church.

Jessa Duggar noted that her favorite pastime is singing, and this video proved that she is very into singing and having fun while entertaining her other siblings as they wait in the car.

Ivy Jane’s upcoming birthday

In just two weeks, Ivy Jane Seewald will celebrate her second birthday. She is the first little girl born during the 2019 Duggar baby boom, and her birthday will kick off several more second birthdays in the months to come.

There is a special meaning for her day too. Ivy Jane was born on Grandma Mary Duggar’s birthday. She was just days old when her great-grandmother passed away after accidentally drowning in her pool. Despite not getting to know her, the connection they share because of their birthday will live on.

With her big eyes and sweet voice, there’s no doubt that celebrating her second birthday will be an occasion to remember.

What is next for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald?

Besides making a statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest on her Instagram stories, Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald, have been quiet.

The couple is expecting their fourth child this summer. They have already found out the gender, but they won’t reveal that or the name until the baby is born. If they have another little girl, the number of baby girls in a row for the Duggar family will continue, but if they have a baby boy, they will break the streak.

With the fate of Counting On up in the air, followers are wondering what the couple will do if the show doesn’t continue. Ben was recently ordained, though the couple didn’t make a big fuss about it. In fact, it only got out because Ben’s mom shared photos on social media.

For now, it appears they are focusing on the arrival of their new baby in the coming months and enjoying spending time with their kids while preparing for Ivy Jane to celebrate her second birthday.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.