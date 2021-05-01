Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers
Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Jessa Duggar releases statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest, echoes what Jinger said


Jessa and Ben in a Counting On confessional.
Jessa Duggar put out a statement regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest. Pic credit: TLC

Just one day after several Duggar family members spoke out about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, Jessa Duggar released a statement on social media.

She chose to use her Instagram story to speak out but did not put it on her actual page. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put their statement on all of their social media, and Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King spoke out as well.

Interestingly enough, both of the sisters who spoke out with an actual statement both have pastor husbands. Jeremy is a pastor in California, where the couple resides, and Ben Seewald was recently ordained as a pastor.

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Jessa Duggar’s statement

On her Instagram story, Jessa Duggar spoke out about the charges against her brother, Josh Duggar.

monsterscriticsreality

666 1,059

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Breaking - According to court documents, Josh Duggar has been charged by indictment with receiving ...

View

Apr 30

10 1
Open
Breaking - According to court documents, Josh Duggar has been charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count. Homeland Security agents had visited an Arkansas car dealership where Duggar worked in November 2019 and raided his office. ⁠ ⁠ Jim Bob Duggar reportedly warned Duggar family about Josh’s arrest and asked them not to publicly comment. Details at our #linkinbio.⁠ ⁠ Follow for more details on this breaking story.⁠ ⁠ (📸: TLC)⁠ ---------⁠ #joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠#jimbobduggar

Breaking - According to court documents, Josh Duggar has been charged by indictment with receiving and possessing child pornography. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count. Homeland Security agents had visited an Arkansas car dealership where Duggar worked in November 2019 and raided his office. ⁠

Jim Bob Duggar reportedly warned Duggar family about Josh’s arrest and asked them not to publicly comment. Details at our #linkinbio.⁠

Follow for more details on this breaking story.⁠

(📸: TLC)⁠
---------⁠
#joshduggar #annaduggar #arrested #mugshot #19kidsandcounting #TLC #realitytv #CountingOn #Duggarfamily #jessaseewald #benseewald #explorepage #duggar #duggars #duggarfamilyfandom #duggarfandom #realitytvnews ⁠#jimbobduggar ...

10 1

She wrote, “We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse, and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

Jessa Duggar's statement on Josh Duggar.
Pic credit: @jessaseewald/Instagm

This statement was similar to what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put out, but was less direct.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?
Join Us On Facebook!

Jessa Duggar was one of Josh’s victims

Back in 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had molested four of his sisters. When the police report was released, the names were redacted, but based on the information given, it was easy to see which of his siblings had been victims.

Jessa Duggar talked about her experience alongside her sister, Jill Duggar, in a Megyn Kelly interview. Their show, 19 Kids and Counting, had been canceled by the TLC network, and they were working to do damage control.

Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born from that, and then when Jill walked away, it became Counting On. Fans are currently worried about the show’s fate, given the new allegations against Josh Duggar and the family’s affiliation with him.

Now that Jessa Duggar has spoken out about what her brother is accused of, it is likely she will remain quiet as the situation plays out. Josh remains in the Washington County Detention Center without bail set. He is due back in court on May 5, 2021, when the judge will decide if he will be allowed to bond out or remain in custody ahead of the July trial date.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.

Tiffany Bailey
Latest posts by Tiffany Bailey (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x