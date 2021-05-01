Jessa Duggar releases statement about Josh Duggar’s arrest, echoes what Jinger said

Jessa Duggar put out a statement regarding Josh Duggar’s arrest. Pic credit: TLC

Just one day after several Duggar family members spoke out about Josh Duggar’s arrest on child pornography charges, Jessa Duggar released a statement on social media.

She chose to use her Instagram story to speak out but did not put it on her actual page. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put their statement on all of their social media, and Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and Amy Duggar King spoke out as well.

Interestingly enough, both of the sisters who spoke out with an actual statement both have pastor husbands. Jeremy is a pastor in California, where the couple resides, and Ben Seewald was recently ordained as a pastor.

Jessa Duggar’s statement

On her Instagram story, Jessa Duggar spoke out about the charges against her brother, Josh Duggar.

She wrote, “We are saddened to hear of the charges against Josh. As Christians, we stand against any form of pornography or abuse, and we desire for the truth to be exposed, whatever that may be. Our prayers are with their family as they walk through this difficult time.”

This statement was similar to what Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo put out, but was less direct.

Jessa Duggar was one of Josh’s victims

Back in 2015, it was revealed that Josh Duggar had molested four of his sisters. When the police report was released, the names were redacted, but based on the information given, it was easy to see which of his siblings had been victims.

Jessa Duggar talked about her experience alongside her sister, Jill Duggar, in a Megyn Kelly interview. Their show, 19 Kids and Counting, had been canceled by the TLC network, and they were working to do damage control.

Jill & Jessa: Counting On was born from that, and then when Jill walked away, it became Counting On. Fans are currently worried about the show’s fate, given the new allegations against Josh Duggar and the family’s affiliation with him.

Now that Jessa Duggar has spoken out about what her brother is accused of, it is likely she will remain quiet as the situation plays out. Josh remains in the Washington County Detention Center without bail set. He is due back in court on May 5, 2021, when the judge will decide if he will be allowed to bond out or remain in custody ahead of the July trial date.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.