Jessa Duggar confirms Jinger Duggar battled an eating disorder in her teens

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo did an Instagram live with Jessa Duggar to help promote the release of their book that drops next week.

Jessa got an advanced copy and read through it to help them with structure and grammar, something Jeremy talked about at the end of the live.

She and Ben Seewald were instrumental in getting Jinger and Jeremy together. The couple almost didn’t continue their relationship, something they discussed while doing press for the book not long ago.

Jinger Duggar’s eating disorder is brought up

During this discussion, Jessa Duggar dropped the bombshell that Jinger Duggar addressed her eating disorder. There has been speculation that the Duggar daughter battled something, but she has been silent about it until now.

Even in the video, Jinger glossed over the topic. Jessa mentioned that their mom also battled an eating disorder, and bulimia was something Michelle Duggar did discuss publicly and also with her daughters.

The conversation can be heard around the 15 minute and 30-second mark. Jessa described that Jinger talks in-depth about it and her struggle, revealing how God brought her through it all.

What else is in the book?

Along with some very personal stories, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo open up about their childhoods, relationships, filming Counting On, and more.

At one point, Jinger changed her mind about going forward with Jeremy. Jessa Duggar also discussed that briefly with the couple. She remembered that point in time vividly, saying that if Jinger changed her mind and moved forward with Jeremy, it would be a “modern-day miracle.”

The couple also talked about the effect that the Josh Duggar scandal had, including the fact that Jinger felt it wasn’t popular to be her friend when the details came out. It has been six years since the world found out what Josh had done, and she thought it was something she had to discuss.

They have been working hard to promote the book, and it appeared that it might have been filled with some well-known stories. Jessa Duggar dropped the bombshell that Jinger struggled with an eating disorder in her teens, and while it was never confirmed, it was heavily speculated in recent years.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have their book release next week, and in the coming days, there will likely be more press to push for the preorders.

