Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo almost ended their relationship

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar almost gave up on their relationship. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are busy promoting their new book that drops on May 4.

The couple teased the news a week ago, and now, they are working on pushing the pre-ordering and hoping to drum up plenty of interest.

They have been doing interviews and teasing what fans can expect to find out in the book to go along with that. Everything from their childhoods to the current state of their marriage will be discussed.

Jeremy even confirmed he filled out the 50-page questionnaire from Jim Bob Duggar. He mentioned that it included tough questions and that one would have to know themselves well to push through the document.

Their relationship almost ended

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo talked about their relationship and how it almost ended before they walked down the aisle in November 2016.

She said, “I don’t like to think about that time. But realizing that, OK, that’s something that could help someone [with their own relationship issues] because it’s something that everyone’s going to have to walk through … will we be able to come together as two completely different human beings from different backgrounds and make this work?”

He also chimed in, saying, “Well, we don’t want to give away too much before people get the book. But what I can say is there was a couple of ups and downs, and there was a moment where it did seem like the relationship was a no-go at that point. I just remember thinking one thing is I can’t give up. I don’t have the faith to give up.”

Counting On fans doubted their authenticity

When it was announced that Jinger Duggar was courting Jeremy Vuolo, plenty of viewers believed it wouldn’t work.

Coming from different backgrounds was a significant obstacle to overcome. Jeremy had been worldly and exposed to things that Jinger wasn’t. She was kept pretty sheltered with her life at the big house, and he came from a big city, spent time in college, and dated around.

Now, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo will be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary in November. They have two little girls, Felicity, who will turn three in July, and Evangeline Jo, who was just born last November.

There was speculation the couple was dealing with marital issues following the birth of their second child because they stepped back from social media. Jinger fired back recently about it, saying she is “happier than ever.”

Counting On is currently on hiatus.