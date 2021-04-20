Jeremy Vuolo confirms Jim Bob Duggar’s 50-page questionnaire for his daughter’s potential suitors

Jeremy Vuolo filled out the questionnaire provided by Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar are doing press for the upcoming release of their book. The couple announced it just a few days ago, and now, the push is on as pre-ordering is available.

There has been plenty of talk about the rules Jim Bob Duggar puts into place for his daughters. The courtship process is something he and Michelle Duggar believe in, and with that comes other steps.

Marrying Jinger wasn’t an easy process, according to Jeremy. Things weren’t smooth as Jim Bob and Michelle had their reservations. He came from a different walk of life, but eventually, he won them over.

Jim Bob’s questionnaire is real

It has been heavily discussed that Jim Bob Duggar gives his daughter’s potential suitors a questionnaire. This may seem outdated, but it is exactly what happens.

In an exclusive with Us Weekly, Jeremy Vuolo confirmed he filled out the paperwork ahead of beginning the courtship process with Jinger Duggar.

He said, “It was intense, but I was actually pretty eager to fill it out and say, ‘OK, look, this is a good opportunity for them to get to know me.’”

Not surprisingly, Jeremy also went to bat defending Jim Bob’s process, saying, “It’s tough for Mr. Duggar, man. He’s got all these girls [and] all these guys hanging around. I think if I had all those girls I’d probably come up with a document too.”

Why are Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar doing press?

The couple is releasing a book on May 4. They teased a big announcement earlier this month, and many fans suspected that they were pregnant again.

To promote the book ahead of the release, Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo are doing various things including press, advertising on Instagram, and other creative ideas.

Jinger said, “I think it’s easy to look just at the outside and to have that view, but [we want to] actually get real and say, ‘No, we are human beings. … We have the exact same problems that you all have.’”

Speculation about the state of their marriage has been a hot topic of conversation. Rumors circulated that there were issues following the birth of their second child, but Jinger shut that down recently.

They are doing well, and now, they are making the most of their story with the new book.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.