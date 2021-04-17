Jinger Duggar weighs in on marital issues, reveals she is ‘happier than ever’

Jinger Duggar reveals her marriage is good and she is happy. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have battled rumors about their marriage and children since their second child was born last November.

The couple changed how they used social media, scaling back and giving more privacy to their young daughters. Evangeline Jo was only shown as a newborn, but Felicity was all over their social media before her little sister arrived.

Their absence from social media sparked speculation that Jinger and Jeremy were having marital issues as they adjusted to being a family of four instead of three. Neither spoke out about it until now, and the Counting On star didn’t hold back.

Jinger speaks out about marriage

On Instagram, Jinger Duggar opened up a question box for followers to send her questions. She chose the ones she wanted to answer and posted them on her stories.

Her marriage to Jeremy Vuolo is a hot topic. Followers see the two posing for photos and spending time together, but still, rumors crept up that the two were struggling.

She said, “Yes! We are doing very well! [emoji] Sadly, people love to write up false narratives about us. I am happier than ever and enjoying marriage with this fun guy and being a mom to our sweet girls!”

Good things coming up for Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo

There is a book coming out for the couple, and they are focused on promoting it. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have been working on rebranding and expanding the audience they have already reached.

As of now, a new season of Counting On has not been announced. The couple did film an update on their lives for TLCMe, which has led to speculation that something is in the works. It has been a busy few months for the Duggars, including two weddings and the holiday season.

Jeremy Vuolo and Jinger Duggar attended both weddings with their little ones. In fact, Felicity was the flower girl for Jedidiah Duggar’s wedding to Katelyn Nakatsu. They have made it a priority to return to Arkansas and keep her family and his an active part of their lives.

Taking a step back and regrouping is what Jinger and Jeremy did. That caused plenty of assumptions and some miscommunication about their marriage, which is now being cleared up.

The reality TV stars are in a good place, and Jinger Duggar is “happier than ever.”

Counting On is currently on hiatus.