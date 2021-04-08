Jinger Duggar teases big news but the secret’s already out

Jinger Duggar teases big news. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo each shared a post on Instagram that revealed big news was coming tomorrow.

Immediately fans began guessing what it could be. Some suggested that Jinger may be announcing another pregnancy, but that doesn’t appear to be the case at all.

The Counting On couple has been acting off lately, but it looks like they have been working on something big. A rebranding was in the works, which included a complete overhaul of the Hope We Hold Instagram account by deleting all of the posts and starting fresh.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

What is the big news Jinger Duggar teased?

Aside from Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo revealing earlier today that they are bringing Hope We Hold back, the couple teased a big announcement coming tomorrow.

Their photos were identical, which wasn’t shocking. They often have professional photos taken and they interchangeably share them. These were definitely shot for a purpose, and surprisingly, they match the one they used for their big news.

All of the hype Jinger and Jeremy are promoting is for their book, The Hope We Hold: Finding Peace in the Promises of God, which will be available on May 4, 2021. It is already available for pre-order on Amazon.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

What is Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s book about?

The details about the book read as follows, “Jinger Vuolo did not have what you’d call a typical childhood. The sixth child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s nineteen, she grew up with the bright lights of television crews in her home, filming the hit TLC show 19 Kids and Counting. Jinger has always been a fan favorite, and now she and her husband Jeremy are the breakout stars of the show’s sequel, Counting On.”

It goes on to say, “The Hope We Hold, Jeremy and Jinger Vuolo share the highs and lows of their love story. They open up about the early days of getting to know one another, their long-distance relationship, and the many sleepless nights of their time as new parents. But throughout all their stories, just below the surface, weaving together every triumph and trial of their lives, is the silver thread of hope.”

Finally, it says, “Though they don’t pretend to have all the answers, they can promise that there is hope in Christ for every person in every walk of life. There is an inheritance of glory, a life richer than we can imagine, if we only walk with Him.”

This book will come under Hope We Hold umbrella. Jinger and Jeremy have dropped hints about a book before, and now, it has all come together.

For the official announcement, be sure to check Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s Instagram accounts tomorrow.

Counting On is currently on hiatus on TLC.