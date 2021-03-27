Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wipe Hope We Hold Instagram clean

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo wiped Hope We Hold’s Instagram clean. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo have kept a low profile since welcoming their second daughter, Evangeline Jo.

They haven’t shared updated photos of the baby girl, which has caused some followers to wonder what is going on. Despite giving an update to TLCME and featuring side views of the little one, there are still plenty of questions about her.

After the birth, the couple revealed they were launching their own brand, with hats and other things that could be purchased. Hope & Stead was born and became the second project they had done on their own.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Hope We Hold is a podcast that was born from an idea the couple had. It was their first project, and they even taped an episode with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald.

But now, the Instagram page has been wiped clean.

What happened to Hope We Hold?

A while back it was rumored that Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo were going to pause the podcast as they worked on adjusting to life with two little ones.

There has been plenty of talk about how their marriage has taken a hit. While neither has addressed their personal situation, they have stepped back from producing their podcast, promoting their brand, and even sharing their lives regularly.

On Instagram, the entire page has no posts. There are still over 42,000 followers on there.

Pic credit: @hopewehold/Instagram

No information has been given about why it is gone, and the description of the page has been changed to say it is a retail company and “Coming soon!” added to it as well.

But, wasn’t Hope & Stead the retail company?

What is happening with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo?

In their update for TLCMe that was released, they said things were going well. It was shot earlier this year and Felicity appeared to be adjusting well to Evangeline Jo being a part of the family.

Both Jinger and Jeremy were spotted in Texas for Justin Duggar’s wedding, but neither has shared photos. In fact, the photos they have been sharing are a bit odd for the couple. They have been wearing masks and Los Angeles hats.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Will they be a part of the episode airing next week? Are they attending Jedidiah Duggar’s wedding next weekend?

There are so many unanswered questions, especially where the podcast page is concerned.

Counting On airs Tuesday, March 30 at 10/9c on TLC.