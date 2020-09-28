Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo host Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on Hope We Hold

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo hosted Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on their podcast.

This is likely why the sisters did their Instagram video last week. They have been busy, and of all the siblings, their relationship appears to be the closest.

What did Jessa and Ben talk about on the podcast?

The Hope We Hold podcast with Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on it is available to listen to right now. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo excitedly spent time talking and reminiscing along with them, which made for a very interesting listen.

The sisters talked about their memories growing up with their dad Jim Bob Duggar playing football with them. He would complain that he was so sore and too old for it but would be back out the next time to play with his kids. Both girls enjoyed sharing their memories.

Ben Seewald talked a bit about how the boys like to use their hands and get their minds going. They often play outside. He also praised his wife, Jessa Duggar, for building an amazing playhouse with no actual instructions and just her amazing design.

Are Jinger and Jessa Duggar the closest of the sisters?

As the sisters have gotten older, it appears that their relationship has changed. There is some animosity between Jana and Jessa Duggar, especially when it comes to decorating and planning. While they may have worked through a lot of it, they just don’t appear to be very close.

Jill Duggar has admitted some of her siblings don’t agree with her choices. She did recently spend time with Jessa, though, so maybe they are still on good terms. As far as Joy-Anna Duggar goes, she has always been close to her brothers, and that appears to carry over with their wives.

Both Jana and Jessa were invited to California for Jinger Duggar’s surprise party following the devastating news that she suffered a miscarriage.

It is clear that the relationship between Jessa and Jinger is being worked on, especially with the distance between them. Remember, Ben Seewald brought Jeremy Vuolo into the mix, so having their husbands get along also makes it easier to stay connected.

Hosting Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on their podcast was a good choice. It was authentic between the couples, and some of the stories shared were fun to listen to. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo made a good choice.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.