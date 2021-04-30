Counting On: Will TLC cancel the show in wake of Josh Duggar arrest?

Joy-Anna and Jessa Duggar are a huge part of Counting On. Pic credit: TLC

Counting On has not yet been renewed by TLC, and in the wake of Josh Duggar’s arrest on child porn charges, fans and followers are questioning whether the network will even bring it back.

Season 11 ended last August. There have been a few specials released since, including the births of Evangeline Jo Vuolo and Brooklyn Praise Duggar, and most recently, their Easter special.

There have been hints the family has filmed, but with what is happening now, there’s no telling if TLC will scrap the show entirely or if it will continue to air as if nothing is happening.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

19 Kids and Counting was canceled after Josh’s scandals in 2015

Following the revelations that Josh Duggar had molested several of his sisters and another unknown female minor and his involvement with Ashley Madison, TLC decided to cancel 19 Kids and Counting immediately.

To be fair, Josh was a huge focus of the show. They chronicled his move with Anna Duggar to Washington, D.C., and many important moments the family shared. Continuing with that would have caused the network a lot of backlash, so they quickly ended it.

Following that, the network decided to run a series that discussed the sisters talking about what Josh did and its effects on their lives. Some of the older brothers also took part in it, and from there, Counting On was born.

Love The Duggars as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Critics call for accountability and cancellation

Social media is full of opinions about what the network should do where Counting On is concerned. Many have voiced concern over allowing Jim Bob Duggar to appear on the show. He allegedly knew Josh’s arrest was coming and warned the family to remain quiet on the subject.

One Twitter user said, “@TLC Please make a statement on the #joshduggar indictment. JIm Bob Duggar, who you allowed to be featured on #CountingOn, has enabled this predator, allowing him access to children. CANCEL the show. Make a statement. Care about victims”

Pic credit: @WassonCarol/Twitter













The network has yet to release a statement about Josh Duggar and his arrest as of this writing. Fans and followers aren’t letting them off the hook, though, as the tweets continue to be directed toward the network with suggestions to cancel the show.

If the network chooses to follow the same protocol as they did for 19 Kids and Counting, the show will likely be canceled. Without a renewal several months after the Season 11 finale and the current state of affairs within the family, things don’t look good.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.