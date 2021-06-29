Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth hang out with Jed Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu, share photos

Joy-Anna and Austin hung out with Jed and Katey at the lake. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar shared some photos of Jedidah Duggar and his wife, Katelyn Nakatsu, as the siblings hung out at Beaver Lake with their spouses. Both of her children were along for the ride too.

These are some of the first family photos shared of Jed and Katey since they tied the knot back in April. They were married the day before Easter, and all of the Duggar siblings were in attendance. Everything was kept under wraps for the most part, with news of the courtship and nuptials leaking just a few weeks before the wedding happened.

Being out on the water appears to be a favorite thing for the Duggar siblings. With Joy-Anna and Jedidiah joining in on the fun this time. Last weekend, it was Jana Duggar out on the water enjoying her time jet skiing.

What did Joy-Anna and Jedidiah Duggar do on the lake?

On Instagram, Joy-Anna Duggar shared photos from their fun time. She also mentioned how she “loved” spending quality time with Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu.

There were a few photos shared in the post. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth both got in the water with their children, and some of the other images showed the couple being pulled on a raft with Jed and Katey driving the jet ski.

Where has Jedidiah Duggar been?

Seeing Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu hanging out with Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth is different. They have kept a low profile since tying the knot, with only a few posts on his Instagram account of them together. It was mentioned that he wanted to keep his life out of the spotlight, and he is living true to that.

Following his campaign loss last November, he hasn’t been very active on social media. His twin brother, Jeremiah Duggar, rarely posts either. He put up a photo of himself piloting a plane, but that’s it.

Duggar baby watch has been in full effect since Jed and Katey got married. There are also eyes on Claire Spivey and Justin Duggar, who tied the knot a little over a month before Jedidiah and Katelyn. There is speculation that Claire may be expecting already, but nothing has not been confirmed.

For the Duggar Father’s Day gathering, Jed and Katey were present. They were in the video shared on the family’s Instagram page. If Counting On does return, it is unclear if they will take part in filming for it. If they choose not to, they will be the first married couple who has not been documented by the reality TV world.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.