Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson give update on Bella

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson filmed a TLCMe update. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have remained out of the spotlight for months now.

Their last Instagram post was made back in November when they celebrated their rainbow baby turning one.

After speculation the couple may have walked away from filming Counting On for a quieter life, they released an update about their little girl, Bella Milagro.

TLCMe update from Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson

Just as John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett did with Gracie, Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson filmed Bella’s update.

The couple’s video dropped yesterday. They gushed over their little one, who is learning new words daily. Bella is quite a busy baby, and Josiah and Lauren are enjoying spending time with her as she grows.

There were some jokes about how Bella is a mini Josiah. Not only does the baby girl look like her daddy, but she also has his personality. Slides and coloring are two things she enjoys at the moment.

Will Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson do more Counting On filming?

It is likely the couple is still under contract with the network. Josiah and Lauren’s update on Bella was filmed in a confessional-like manner, which led to speculation they are filming a new season now.

TLC has not confirmed Season 12, but the Duggar family has so much happening this year. Recently, The Duggars celebrated the birth of their 20th grandchild and Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey’s marriage.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar have likely been a part of the celebrations, but they appear less concerned with being visible on social media.

Some Counting On fans have wondered if Lauren is expecting again. The couple has expressed wanting more children, but how close in age wasn’t discussed. After the traumatic experience of having a miscarriage and watching it play out on TV, she may not want to announce things too soon.

It will be interesting to see if Josiah and Lauren attend Jedidiah Duggar’s wedding this weekend. He is allegedly tying the knot with Katelyn Nakatsu tomorrow. It has been confirmed by everyone but the Duggars, which is interesting.

For now, it looks like Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson are still a part of filming Counting On. Hopefully, they will open up more while filming the show. Seeing them interact with Bella and the rest of the Duggar family is going to be fun, especially when all of the baby girls play together.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.