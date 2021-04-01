Did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson quit Counting On?

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson have been laying low. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson stepped back from the spotlight.

They haven’t been on Instagram in months, only popping on to acknowledge Bella’s first birthday briefly back in November.

There have been plenty of questions about where Josiah and Lauren have gone and what they have been up to over the last several months.

Did Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson walk away from Counting On?

Speculation has been rife about whether Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will return to filming when Counting On comes back.

Both faced a lot of criticism while filming the show, and several challenging moments for the couple also played out. Lauren struggled with the miscarriage she suffered following her marriage to Josiah, and it happened while the cameras were then.

When Lauren talked about the loss, it was clear to viewers she was suffering. Her miscarriage was outed before the show aired due to a leak, so the couple had to announce it to stop the speculation. From there, she and Josiah had to relive the raw moments as Counting On aired.

Is Lauren Swanson just sick of the spotlight?

It was noted that she commented on the family text thread when Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar welcomed their third child, Brooklyn Praise Duggar, but other than that, Lauren Swanson, hasn’t eaten up the spotlight.

Both she and Josiah Duggar appear to be content in their lives without the spotlight. Lauren was made to be a mom, and the time she spends with Bella is her purpose.

When it was time to welcome Bella Milagro, Josiah and Lauren both wanted Jill Duggar with them. This was a big deal because, at that point, it had been indicated that Jill wasn’t on great terms with her parents, so she wasn’t spending a lot of time with her siblings.

From the beginning, it didn’t appear that Lauren Swanson was hungry for attention. Several other spouses have been suspected of coming into the family for the notoriety and prestige, but it didn’t seem to be what drew her in.

Many of the scenes that were filmed with the couple appeared genuine. Their lack of appearance on social media and the show has followers wondering if they will want a more private life moving forward.

Neither Josiah nor Lauren were a part of the Counting On hour-long special, which was curious. Kendra Caldwell, Joseph Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, John-David Duggar, Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, Jason Duggar, Jana Duggar, and even Anna Duggar took part in it.

Whether Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson will be more public remains to be seen, but their lack of participation has followers wondering.

Counting On is currently on hiatus.