Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar set to testify at Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial

Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar are being called to testify in the Josh Duggar child pornography trial. Pic credit: TLC

Josh Duggar is set to stand trial on two counts of child pornography charges this week, and as the jury selection is underway, names of witnesses were revealed.

Jill Duggar and her younger brother, Jedidiah Duggar, were among the witness names read to the jury.

According to The Sun, Jill and Jedidiah’s names were read to the jury to ensure no one on the panel knew who they were. At the moment, it is unclear whether they are being called for the defense or the prosecution.

Jill Duggar was one of Josh Duggar’s victims

In 2015, news broke that Josh Duggar had inappropriately touched a few of his sisters and a family friend nearly a decade prior. While the police report published had redacted names, it wasn’t hard to figure out Jill Duggar was one of his victims.

She and her sister, Jessa Duggar, interviewed with Megyn Kelly about the incident, where both said they forgave their brother. Jill was less sure about things than Jessa, which wasn’t shocking.

That spun into Jill & Jessa: Counting On, which later turned into just Counting On, when Jill walked away from reality TV. Over the last few years, Jill Duggar has opened up about her mental health journey and her decision to put boundaries between herself and her family.

Why Jill is being called to the stand to testify is unclear. She has been through a lot, and if she has to discuss the things Josh did to her, it will be tough on her.

Why Jedidiah Duggar?

Where Jedidiah Duggar fits into the equation is unknown. He could have been connected to the car lot, though when Counting On aired, Josiah and Joseph Duggar were filmed there. Neither has been mentioned as testifying.

Jedidiah has a lot happening in his personal life, and testifying at his brother’s trial just adds to the list. He tied the knot with Katelyn Nakatsu just weeks before Josh Duggar was arrested. The couple announced they were expecting their first child in April a few months ago.

The proceedings for Josh Duggar have yet to get underway. Currently, the jury is being assembled, and from there, the prosecution and defense will present their cases. If convicted, each count carries up to 20 years in prison and a maximum of $250,000 fine.

Jill Duggar and Jedidiah Duggar are on the list to testify, but will they make it to the stand? If so, what will they say to the court about their brother?