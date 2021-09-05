Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announce pregnancy: When is Katey due?

Jed and Katey announced they are expecting. Pic credit: @jed_duggar/Instagram

Another Duggar baby is on the way!

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu announced they are expecting their first child together. They revealed that the little one is due sometime in the spring of 2022.

She took a pregnancy test at Walmart, and the couple documented their pregnancy beginning on YouTube.

When is Katelyn Nakatsu due?

Based on what Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu said in their video, she tested positive on September 1, 2021. That would put her roughly three to four weeks pregnant at that point. It could be more or less, but for the sake of guessing the due date, that is what we are using.

It looks like spring 2022 means May for Jed and Katey. She is due around May 13, 2022, give or take a few days.

Typically, couples wait to announce their first pregnancy until the first trimester is over, which would be roughly 12 weeks into the pregnancy. They didn’t wait that long and even announced to their families just days after receiving the positive test.

Keep in mind, they may have just used spring of 2022 because they aren’t sure of the date yet either. Typically, women who are expecting don’t see a doctor until around their eighth week of pregnancy. Katey would be too early at this point. Once they see a doctor, if they choose that route, an ultrasound will be done, and a better idea of a due date will be given.

How did the family react to Jed Duggar and Katey Nakatsu’s news?

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu had their announcement revealed at a baseball game they attended with their church. Both families were in attendance, which made things extra special.

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth were there, as were Jim Bob and Michelle, along with Josie, Jennifer, James, and Jeremiah Duggar. They all congratulated the couple, and Katey’s family appeared to be happy as well.

The couple tied the knot in April 2021, and this is their first baby together. Their courtship wasn’t made public, though there were hints dropped along the way. An invite to their wedding leaked just days before the event, and once they officially said their vows, the couple announced they were married on social media.

Congratulations to Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu on the announcement of their baby on the way. This will make grandchild number 23 for Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar.