Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu spend time with Carlin Bates

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu took a trip over the weekend and spent some time with Carlin Bates and Evan Stewart.

The Bates family and the Duggar family have been friends for years. Both were on reality TV and have similar ways of doing things.

Why Jed and Katey went to Tennessee remains unclear, but it appears the couples had some fun together.

On his now-expired Instagram story, Jedidiah Duggar reposted a photo Carlin Bates shared. The couples were seen standing together in it while the Duggar son was holding Carlin and Evan’s daughter, Layla.

Carlin is Joy-Anna Duggar’s best friend, but she knows all of the Duggar siblings. Her family and theirs have been intertwined for years. In fact, the Bates appeared with the Duggar on a few episodes of 19 Kids and Counting many years ago.

It appears the couples had a good time together as Carlin thanked Jed and Katey for coming, and Layla had no issues being held.

What are Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu up to?

Duggar fans know very little about Katelyn Nakatsu, aside from the fact that she married Jedidiah Duggar in April.

Their relationship did not play out on Counting On, and it was never even discussed before the show went off the air. When the last episode aired, Justin Duggar revealed he was courting Claire Spivey. They were engaged by November 2020 and tied the knot a little over a month before Jed and Katey.

A few weeks before their wedding, their invite and proposal video came to light. Jedidiah and Katelyn remained quiet about everything. They didn’t want to live in the spotlight, and for that reason, nothing was talked about by any of the Duggar family members.

Followers are waiting for a baby announcement from the couple, as those typically happen within a few months of getting married. Justin and Claire haven’t announced anything yet either, which is shocking.

As far as social media goes, Jedidiah Duggar isn’t super involved in posting. He’s shared a few photos of the couple and one special shoutout to Katelyn Nakatsu on her birthday. They appear to be happy together, and spending time traveling together was likely a nice change of pace for the Arkansas-based couple.

For now, Jed is simply enjoying time with his wife, Katey.