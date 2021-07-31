Jedidiah Duggar gushes over Katelyn Nakatsu on her birthday

Jedidiah Duggar gushed over his wife. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidiah Duggar isn’t a big social media person.

He has only posted a few times since marrying Katelyn Nakatsu in April.

That changed when he decided to share two new photos in honor of Katey’s birthday.

One photo was of his bride looking adorable, and the other was a selfie of the two of them.

Katelyn’s 23rd birthday

On Instagram, Jedidiah Duggar shared two photos with the caption, “Katey, you’re my dream come true, the love of my life, and treasured wife. ❤️ So grateful to God for bringing you into this world 23 years ago, and bringing our paths together forever!! Happy birthday from your greatest admirer! 😍

—Jed”

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s love story

The couple enjoyed a quiet courtship. It was unintentionally outed by Jessa Duggar when she shared the fall festival video, teasing Jed about painting a pumpkin for his sweetheart.

While many viewers thought she was kidding, the evidence came out months later that the name on the pumpkin was Katey.

Earlier this year, Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu’s wedding invites were leaked. Upon further investigation, internet sleuths were able to find their engagement video.

Their relationship wasn’t a typical courtship, as they had made vows to each other during their engagement. It was more like a betrothal at that point. They made promises and knew the intent to marry was there.

That happened on Valentine’s Day, and then six weeks later, the couple got married over Easter weekend. Since then, they have kept a low profile.

There was some hope that followers would get to know Katey, but without Counting On, there is only social media at this point.

Jed and Katey have uploaded their wedding video to YouTube for all to see. It was streamed on the day of the wedding, but with their invite being leaked and the link getting out, the feed kept getting shut off.

As the newest married couple, there are a lot of questions about what is next for them. They are staying in Arkansas, and it appears Jedidiah Duggar is remaining close to his siblings.

There have been rumblings about a baby on the way for the couple, though they haven’t talked about it. Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey were married a little over a month before they were, so the baby watch is in full swing.

Celebrating Katey on her birthday was a sweet gesture from Jedidiah Duggar.