Claire Spivey shares ‘date night’ photos, Jessa Duggar calls couple ‘the cutest’

Claire Spivey shared some photos of herself and her husband, Justin Duggar, as they celebrated date night.

The couple tied the knot back in February, and since then, they have posted a few updated photos.

Baby watch is in full swing for Justin and Claire, but she isn’t pregnant yet, based on the recent photos.

Claire Spivey still has comments limited

Over on Instagram, Claire Spivey still has the comments on her posts limited. She did that following the arrest of Josh Duggar back in April and has yet to take off the extra precautions.

Claire was wearing a simple white dress while posing with Justin. They still look incredibly young, something that has been noted since their courtship was announced.

The comment section was minimal, but despite Jessa Duggar just welcoming her fourth child, she was able to hype up her sister-in-law and brother.

Jessa wrote, “Y’all are just the cutest! 😍”

Another commenter said, “You’re gorgeous, Claire!”

Counting On fans didn’t get to know Claire Spivey

Just a few weeks ago, Counting On was canceled after 11 seasons on the air. It wasn’t completely unexpected, but it was sad for fans who looked forward to getting to know more about Claire Spivey and Katelyn Nakatsu, who married Jedidiah Duggar in April.

During the Season 11 finale of Counting On, she was introduced when Justin Duggar revealed he was courting her. It happened over a video chat with the family, and that was that.

The couple became engaged just after Justin turned 18, and within months, they tied the knot. Shortly after their wedding in Texas, it was revealed that Justin would remain down there and live close to Claire’s parents.

That wasn’t terribly shocking, given he spent all of his time down there. It is unclear how he ended up down there, but when he told the family as a formality for the show, he was already spending time in Texas.

Followers were given peeks at some of their wedding photos and glimpses of their life, but were hoping for so much more. Her sisters-in-law obviously accept Claire, and those relationships could have been explored as well.

For now, it looks like Claire Spivey is enjoying her life with Justin Duggar. Even though she isn’t pregnant yet, the baby watch is still in full swing for her and the newest sister-in-law, Katelyn Nakatsu.