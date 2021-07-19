Jessa Duggar welcomes fourth child — Here’s what we know about baby Seewald

Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar announced that she welcomed baby Seewald. She announced she was expecting earlier this year after suffering a miscarriage between this pregnancy and Ivy Jane’s birth in May 2019.

The Counting On star did not reveal her specific due date but did say the baby would be born sometime this summer. Followers speculated that the baby would be born in July, and it looks like that is the case.

Just a little bit ago, Jessa shared a photo of herself on Instagram while holding her baby after she gave birth. There were no details given about the baby and the birth yet, but she did chronicle the days leading up to her labor.

What do we know about Jessa Duggar’s birth story?

In the YouTube video shared by Jessa Duggar, she revealed that she began feeling contractions last week. She didn’t have them regularly, so she knew it wasn’t time quite yet.

As she continued to update followers, she revealed her due date was approaching, and she felt she would go late this time.

It was confirmed that Jessa gave birth in a hospital, as she had mentioned that was planned this time around. She did plan a hospital birth for Ivy Jane too, but that didn’t work out. This time, though, she and Ben Seewald made it.

What do we know about baby Seewald?

At this point, the only thing confirmed by the YouTube video was that that baby was born in a hospital. We don’t know the gender of the little one yet, though speculation is it is a little boy this time around.

If that is the case, Jessa Duggar will have broken the girl streak of nine baby girls in a row. That’s a pretty big deal, if so!

It appears that mom and baby are doing okay as well. Jessa likely wouldn’t have uploaded a video about the birth if she had complications or if baby Seewald wasn’t perfect.

As for the birthday, the little one was likely born yesterday, as July 18, 2021, was what the time stamp on the first part of the birth story read. That means that baby Seewald shares a birthday with Jim Bob Duggar. This will be the second Seewald child to share a birthday with a family member as Ivy Jane was born on Grandma Mary’s birthday in 2019.

Congratulations to Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald on the birth of their little one.