Jessa Duggar shares kids ‘sampling the fruit’ as they play in their backyard fort

Jessa Duggar is making sure her little ones enjoy the summer.

She is a very involved mom and often shares photos of the adventures she goes on with her kids.

This time, the adventure was in their backyard. Jessa shared photos of her children enjoying some fruit while playing in their fort.

The Seewald kids enjoy ‘sampling the fruit’

Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane can be seen in their fort while enjoying pears. They appear to be having fun and reaping the benefits of having a fruit tree in their yard.

The former Counting On star shared a few snaps from the outdoor adventure, captioning the post, “The kids’ backyard fort is built around a giant pear tree, and they love sampling the fruit!”

Soon enough, the mom-of-three will be adding another little one to the family. Jessa did not reveal an exact due date, but followers think it is coming sooner rather than later. She already talked about her birth plan and confirmed she was in her third trimester.

What’s next for Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald?

Without Counting On, there is speculation about what is next for Jessa Duggar and her husband, Ben Seewald.

They were one of the core families that helped the show to continue to run. Jessa shared the births of her children and plenty of other “real life” moments with the cameras, and now, there is no filming happening.

She and Jill Duggar had lunch with some of the crew a few weeks ago, and they have both mentioned that they were like family to them. The Duggar family has been on the air for well over a decade, and some of the crew members were around that long too.

Ben Seewald was ordained earlier this year, but he and Jessa have yet to comment on it. Could he be working to be a pastor like Jeremy Vuolo? Is that the next step in life for this growing family?

Jessa and Ben have not talked about what followers can expect from them moving forward. She has put up some YouTube videos, and it is expected she will continue pushing products on social media.

Spending time with their kids is one of their biggest priorities. Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane are often featured on Jessa’s Instagram and moving forward, it looks like they will be on there more often.