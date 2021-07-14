Duggar family members: The complete list of who’s who

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have built a huge family. Pic credit: TLC

The Duggar family has grown quite a bit since they were introduced to viewers over a decade ago.

What started as a one-off documentary turned into a reality TV empire for the family.

Raising a large family fascinated viewers, and when Michelle Duggar continued to welcome children, the ratings continued to grow.

From 19 Kids and Counting to Counting On, viewers have kept up with the growing family. Now, Jim Bob and Michelle are the head of the family, and several of their children have started families of their own.

If you aren’t sure who is who, we’ve got you covered. This is the complete list of Duggar family members and how they are all related to the matriarch and patriarch.

Jim Bob Duggar

Jim Bob Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

He is the man of the family. Jim Bob Duggar makes the rules, and everyone follows them.

If something needs to be done, he is the one who delegates the tasks and makes the business deals on behalf of the whole family.

Michelle Duggar

Michelle Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

She is the mother of the Duggar children and a grandmother to twenty-something little ones.

Michelle Duggar manages to keep the house in order by keeping her children on top of chores. From homeschooling to having children, she is the one who keeps the inner workings of the family on track.

Josh Duggar, Anna Duggar, and their children

Josh and Anna Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

As the oldest son and child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, all eyes have been on Josh Duggar. He didn’t have to handle much because his sisters were always there to help out with the younger kids and the girls carried way more responsibilities than the boys.

He is currently in the custody of Lacount and Maria Reber following his release from jail. Josh was arrested in April 2021 and charged with possession and receipt of child pornography.

Being married to Josh Duggar is Anna Duggar’s claim to fame. The two tied the knot on September 26, 2008, and have welcomed six children since then.

With Josh locked up, she is forced to handle all of the children by herself as she carries their seventh child. Anna is due in the coming weeks, and the couple revealed it would be another baby girl.

Mackynzie was born on October 9, 2009. Michael Duggar was born on June 15, 2011. Marcus Duggar was born on June 2, 2013. Meredith Duggar was born on July 16, 2015. Mason Duggar was born on September 12, 2017. Maryella Duggar was born on November 27, 2019.

John-David Duggar, Abbie Grace Burnett, and Gracie Duggar

John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett. Pic credit: TLC

John-David Duggar is the second oldest son in the Duggar family. He has a twin sister, Jana, and they are the first set of fraternal twins in the family.

He married Abbie Grace Burnett on November 3, 2018. The two share a love for planes, and that has been featured in all of their biggest moments to date.

The couple welcomed a baby girl, Gracie Duggar, on January 7, 2020. She was the last baby born from the 2019 Duggar baby boom.

Jana Duggar

Jana Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jana Duggar is the oldest Duggar daughter. She is John-David’s twin sister and the only unmarried adult daughter.

She has been the one to help take care of the younger children as her mom and dad kept welcoming new babies.

Her relationship status is a hot topic as several of her younger siblings and her twin are married, with many of them building families already.

Jill Duggar, Derick Dillard, and their children

Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard. Pic credit: TLC

Jill Duggar is the second oldest Duggar daughter and the first to tie the knot following Josh and Anna getting married.

She married Derick Dillard on June 21, 2014, and since then, they have welcomed two little boys. Israel, born April 6, 2015, and Samuel, born July 8, 2017, keep her on her toes.

Currently, she is the one who stepped away from filming. There have been some issues between her and her parents, and boundaries have been put into place.

Recently, Derick graduated from law school. He has been vocal about his thoughts and opinions on the Duggar family, and he was the one who revealed the rift between his wife and her parents nearly a year before it was confirmed.

Jessa Duggar, Ben Seewald, and their children

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald. Pic credit: TLC

Jessa Duggar is the third eldest Duggar daughter and the second one to tie the knot. She married Ben Seewald on November 1, 2014. They courted for 11 months, which has been one of the longest out of all the Duggar siblings.

She and Ben welcomed Spurgeon on November 5, 2015, Henry on February 6, 2017, and Ivy Jane was born on May 26, 2019. The couple is currently expecting their fourth child together.

Jinger Duggar, Jeremy Vuolo, and their children

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo. Pic credit: TLC

Jinger Duggar is the fourth Duggar daughter in order. She was the third to marry off, following closely behind her sister Jill and Jessa.

Jeremy Vuolo worked hard to get to know Jinger, and after a few months of courting, the couple tied the knot on November 5, 2018.

They share two daughters, Felicity, who was born on July 19, 2018, and Evangeline, who was born on November 22, 2020.

This couple is more worldly than most of the siblings, and they currently live in Los Angeles, California, as Jeremy Vuolo works to fulfill his dream of becoming a pastor.

Joseph Duggar, Kendra Caldwell, and their children

Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell. Pic credit: TLC

Joseph Duggar is the third oldest Duggar brother. He married Kendra Caldwell on September 8, 2017, after proposing to her at Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding a few months prior.

The couple shares three children together. Garrett was born on June 8, 2018, Addison, who was born on November 2, 2019, and Brooklyn, who was born on February 19, 2021.

Josiah Duggar, Lauren Swanson, and Bella Duggar

Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson. Pic credit: TLC

Josiah Duggar is the fourth brother. He fell in with the older group of children and married in succession with them.

He had entered a courtship with Marjorie Jackson, but it ended abruptly following the back-to-back scandals Josh Duggar bestowed upon the family.

Lauren Swanson came into his life, and after courting briefly, the two were married on June 30, 2018. They found themselves pregnant following their wedding, but unfortunately, she miscarried. It was a big deal for the couple, so when she announced she was expecting a rainbow baby, followers were thrilled for the couple.

Bella Duggar was born on November 8, 2019. She was part of the 2019 Duggar baby boom and will have several little girl cousins to play with as she gets older.

Joy-Anna Duggar, Austin Forsyth, and their children

Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth. Pic credit: TLC

Joy-Anna Duggar is the fifth Duggar daughter. She is the last daughter to tie the knot as well.

On May 26, 2017, she married Austin Forsyth. The two currently share a little boy and a little girl. Gideon was born on February 23, 2018, and Evelyn was born on August 21, 2020.

The couple went through a devastating loss with their second child. Joy-Anna was pregnant with a baby girl during the 2019 Duggar baby boom. Unfortunately, they learned the baby had no heartbeat during the 20-week anatomy scan. The couple named their daughter Annabell Elise, and she is buried on the Forsyth family property.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu

Jedidiah Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jedidiah Duggar is one of the second set of fraternal twins delivered by Michelle Duggar. He is also the newest sibling to step into married life.

On April 3, 2021, Jedidiah Duggar married Katelyn Nakatsu. They chose to keep their relationship private, and the only reason followers knew about it was a leak on the wedding invites.

Looking back, it was clear he was interested in someone. He painted “Katey” on a pumpkin at the Duggar fall event, and the proposal from Valentine’s Day was also leaked.

Even though they are married, they are keeping their life off social media.

Jeremiah Duggar

Jeremiah Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jeremiah Duggar is Jedidiah’s twin brother. The two are incredibly close and even moved into a house together while filming Counting On.

He is big into being a pilot, which he spends a lot of his time focusing on. His social media is pretty bare, and as of now, Jeremiah has not announced a courtship.

Jason Duggar

Jason Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jason Duggar is one of the handiest Duggar men. He is often seen building something or working on a renovation somewhere.

He is incredibly close to his big sister, Jana, and has taken up for her when trolls have made insensitive comments about her. Jason is seen hanging out with his siblings quite frequently and stood up in a few weddings for them in recent years.

James Duggar

James and Justin Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

James Duggar is the cool uncle of the bunch. His latest purchase included a firetruck, which he used to celebrate his nephew’s birthday.

His relationship with big sister Jill stands out. He showed up at Derick Dillard’s law school graduation and has been there for his big sister more than some of the other siblings.

He has not announced a courtship yet, but he has been rumored to be interested in Kendra Caldwell’s little sister, Lauren.

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey

Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. Pic credit: TLC

Justin Duggar celebrated his 18th birthday in November 2020 and found himself engaged right after.

Claire Spivey and Justin courted for several months before it was made public on the Season 11 finale of Counting On. The couple tied the knot on February 26, 2021.

Jackson Duggar

Jackson Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jackson Duggar is the final male child of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. He is also the last son who is not yet an adult.

He has a close relationship with Tyler, who is his cousin but was adopted by the Duggars. Viewers watched Jackson grow up, and his sense of humor is endearing.

Johannah Duggar

Jessa, Johannah, and Jennifer Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Johannah Duggar is the oldest of the younger batch of Duggar daughters. There are still a few years before she turns 18, and with that, she holds several responsibilities in the home.

She is growing up fast and resembles a mix of her older sisters. Johannah has a slew of younger sisters and spent a lot of time with her nieces and nephews.

Jennifer Duggar

Josie, Johannah, and Jennifer Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jennifer Duggar is one of the more grown-up little Duggar sisters. She spends a lot of time with her sisters, who are around the same age.

She wasn’t seen too much on Counting On, but viewers watched her grow up as well.

Jordyn-Grace Duggar

Jordyn-Grace and Josie Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Jordyn Duggar is another one of the little Duggar sisters. She has a few older sisters she is close to and she often hangs out with her nieces and nephews.

She may appear to be shy, but Jordyn has sat for some confessionals on Counting On.

Josie Duggar

Josie Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

Josie Duggar is the baby of the bunch. She was born on December 10, 2009, at just 25 weeks gestation. It was touch and go in the beginning, but she pulled through.

Her health problems continue, with seizures being a concern. In fact, one was featured while the family was filming.

She has come a long way and has found some good friends in her older sisters and her niece, Mackynzie Duggar.

Tyler Hutchins

Justin Duggar and Tyler Hutchins. Pic credit: TLC

Tyler Hutchins is the odd one without a “J” name. That’s because he is Michelle Duggar’s great-nephew. His mother is her niece.

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar adopted Tyler after his grandmother, Michelle’s sister, could no longer care for him. He appeared in later seasons of Counting On and fits in with the family just as if he was one of the siblings.

Deanna Duggar

Michelle and Deanna Duggar. Pic credit: TLC

While some viewers may think they know about Deanna Duggar, they likely don’t know everything. She is Jim Bob’s sister and the mother of Amy Duggar King.

Her relationship with her brother and some of her nieces and nephews may be strained, but she has made an effort to comment more on their stuff on social media and be present if needed.

Amy Duggar King

Amy Duggar King. Pic credit: TLC

If you’re looking for a rebel Duggar, Amy is the one to keep your eyes on. She quit filming with her famous family several years ago after learning the truth about what Josh Duggar did to his sisters.

Amy Duggar King is married to Dillon King, and the couple shares a little boy, Daxton. Currently, she is living her best life while running a successful boutique and throwing shade on the side.