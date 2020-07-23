Tyler on Counting On — Everything you need to know

Tyler is a familiar face on Counting On with the new seasons. He has popped up in confessionals alongside Jackson Duggar.

His name doesn’t start with a “J” like the other siblings, but just the same, he is one of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar’s children.

Who is Tyler on Counting On?

As far as family relations go, Tyler is actually the great-nephew of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. His biological mom, Rachel Hutchins, is Michelle’s niece.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Officially, Tyler’s permanent guardianship was granted to the Duggar family in November 2016. He had previously been with the Duggars on a temporary guardianship level, but the permanent placement went through, and he is very much a part of the giant family.

Rachel Hutchins had Tyler when she was just a teen. She has been in and out of trouble, which caused her to surrender her rights.

Initially, Rachel’s mom, Carolyn, was raising her grandson, but she suffered a stroke, and that is when the Duggars stepped in to help.

His mom is still a part of his life, as is his grandma. Rachel Hutchins fell pregnant again and delivered a little boy last year, giving Tyler a younger brother.

Unfortunately, he didn’t survive long, and a funeral was thrown by the Duggar family. Tyler’s little brother was celebrated, and the Duggars hosted a luncheon following the service.

How long has Tyler been with the Duggar family?

In 2016, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar stepped in to take care of Tyler. After Carolyn’s stroke, she could no longer raise her grandson. After just two months of temporary guardianship, the Duggars were able to make their situation permanent.

Adjusting to life in the big family has been fun for Tyler Hutchins. He is incredibly close to Jackson, and the boys spend a lot of time together.

During the Counting On confessionals, the two boys appear to be the best of friends. Tyler has been appearing more and more frequently, which is why some viewers were wondering who he is and where he came from.

Currently, Tyler is 12. He was born in February of 2008 and came to live with the Duggars just a few months shy of turning 9 years old. Tyler’s ninth birthday was celebrated with a post on social media.

It has been a whirlwind few years for Tyler Hutchins, but he has adapted to life in the big house well. Spending time with all of the kids has helped him adjust and provided him with a stable home environment.

Counting On airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC.