Duggar grandchildren: When will new announcements be made?

These ladies could be the next ones making baby announcements. Pic credit: TLC

There is a lull where pregnancies are concerned within the Duggar family.

Jessa Duggar welcomed her fourth child, Fern Elliana, last month. The only known pregnancy is Anna Duggar, and she should be due anytime in the next few weeks.

Kendra Caldwell welcomed her third child, Brooklyn Praise, earlier this year.

After several babies born in 2019 and 2020, and a few already born in 2021, it is time for another pregnancy wave to sweep through the family.

Who is due for a pregnancy announcement?

Over on Reddit, the snarkers shared a chart for when they think new announcements will be made. Several were pinned for August, but nothing has happened as of yet.

Keep in mind that whoever put this chart together did consider that Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard use birth control, so they were not considered for when another baby will come along.

Get our Duggar newsletter!

Since the two tied the knot back in February, Duggar critics and fans have been waiting for pregnancy announcements from Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey. There has been speculation she is expecting, but she hasn’t confirmed anything on social media.

Jedidiah Duggar and Katelyn Nakatsu got married in April, so a pregnancy announcement is expected soon from them as well. So far, though, nothing has been revealed.

Joy-Anna Duggar was thought to be pregnant again because she took a social media hiatus and returned, revealing she and Austin Forsyth had a big announcement coming. The announcement turned out to be the RV they are renovating, not a pregnancy.

As for John-David Duggar and Abbie Grace Burnett having another little one, this may or may not happen. They haven’t shared much on social media, but a baby bump wasn’t spotted when they do. With Gracie approaching her second birthday in January, it is possible they could be expecting another little one in the coming months.

Lauren Swanson and Josiah Duggar haven’t shared anything on social media since last November when Bella celebrated her first birthday.

Which Duggar sibling will have the most children?

There was speculation that Josh and Anna Duggar would top out with the most children. Currently, they are expecting their seventh child, but with the legal issues Josh is facing, that may be the finish line for them.

Kendra Caldwell and Joseph Duggar were on the list for announcing another pregnancy by the end of this year, and that wouldn’t be shocking. She has been dubbed as the new Michelle Duggar by followers before. The couple has three children already, and more on the way wouldn’t be a huge stretch.

For now, though, only Anna Duggar is expecting. Her baby girl is due sometime this fall.